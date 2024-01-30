Dutchies have a reason to celebrate this morning as the Netherlands has the second-highest quality of life in the whole WORLD.

On top of that, the Netherlands is the proud host to four of the top 10 cities with the highest quality of life!

Considering factors such as the cost of living, healthcare, climate, and more, Numbeo has compiled data for over 84 countries and 195 cities, placing the land of tulips and bicycles in second place.

Top 10 countries for quality of life

So, who defeated the Netherlands for the top spot? The answer may surprise you:

Rank Country 1 Luxembourg 2 The Netherlands 3 Iceland 4 Denmark 5 Finland 6 Oman 7 Switzerland 8 Norway 9 Austria 10 Estonia

Luxembourg maintains a comfy eight-point lead ahead of the Netherlands in quality of life, ranking much higher in the Purchasing Power index (no surprise there).

The rest of the top 10 is dominated by other European countries, except for Oman, ranking in sixth place.

Dutch domination in the top 10 cities

In even better news, a whopping FOUR Dutch cities have made the top 10 for quality of life and landed the two top spots:

Rank City 1 The Hague, The Netherlands 2 Eindhoven, The Netherlands 3 Luxembourg, Luxembourg 4 Rotterdam, The Netherlands 5 Valencia, Spain 6 Amsterdam, The Netherlands 7 Helsinki, Finland 8 Madrid, Spain 9 Vienna, Austria 10 Copenhagen, Denmark

While we love to complain about the housing shortage and overall cost of living, we can’t help but be a little proud that nearly half of the top 10 cities are from the Netherlands.

For the second year in a row, The Hague scored the number one city for the highest quality of life (and we’re still not surprised), while Eindhoven, Rotterdam, and Amsterdam follow in 2nd, 4th, and 6th place.

Luxembourg, Luxembourg also made an appearance in the top three, while the Scandinavian cities seem to be more scarce, only boasting Helsinki, Finland and Copenhagen, Denmark this year.

Are you surprised about these rankings? Tell us in a comment below!