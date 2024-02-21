The topic of Dutch higher education has made quite a splash in the news lately — often not entirely for good reasons. (*cough* There’s a five-year wait for student housing. 👀 *cough*)

However, now it’s time to celebrate a major win instead! 🎊

According to The Campus Advisor, the Netherlands is the sixth-best destination for higher education in Europe. 🏆

Among the best in Europe

Each of the countries on The Campus Advisor’s list were scored on metrics such as graduate career prospects, quality of education, student diversity, and cost of living — so, how did we do?

With an average score of 4.32 out of 5, the Netherlands ranked highly. However, its highest rating of 4.58 out of 5 was given in the category of job prospects.

The general level of education followed closely behind with a rating of 4.57. In fact, most areas were given a generous rating of 4.5 or higher, except for one.

It was the cost of living as a student that brought down the Netherlands’ average, with a score of only 3.19 out of 5.

Overall though, people are impressed with the Netherlands’ level of higher education.

In the words of one reviewer: “I’ve had an amazing experience here, and you will get a high-quality education. I’d love to stay in the Netherlands even after I graduate.”

What other countries made the list?

D’you want to know which other countries landed on The Campus Advisor’s hot list? Here’s the full ranking! 👇

Rank Country 1 The United Kingdom 2 Germany 3 Ireland 4 Switzerland 5 Denmark 6 Netherlands 7 France 8 Czechia 9 Austria 10 Sweden 11 Portugal 12 Belgium 13 Finland 14 Norway 15 Spain

