Hoera! The Netherlands is one of the best countries for higher education in all of Europe

Congratulations are in order! 🏆

Liana Pereira 🇱🇰
Last updated
1 minute read
high-school-students-learning-german-in-NL
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/stock-photos/high-school-classroom.html?filter=all&qview=169314950

The topic of Dutch higher education has made quite a splash in the news lately — often not entirely for good reasons. (*cough* There’s a five-year wait for student housing. 👀 *cough*)

However, now it’s time to celebrate a major win instead! 🎊

According to The Campus Advisor, the Netherlands is the sixth-best destination for higher education in Europe. 🏆

Among the best in Europe

Each of the countries on The Campus Advisor’s list were scored on metrics such as graduate career prospects, quality of education, student diversity, and cost of living — so, how did we do?

With an average score of 4.32 out of 5, the Netherlands ranked highly. However, its highest rating of 4.58 out of 5 was given in the category of job prospects.

The general level of education followed closely behind with a rating of 4.57. In fact, most areas were given a generous rating of 4.5 or higher, except for one.

It was the cost of living as a student that brought down the Netherlands’ average, with a score of only 3.19 out of 5.

Overall though, people are impressed with the Netherlands’ level of higher education.

In the words of one reviewer: “I’ve had an amazing experience here, and you will get a high-quality education. I’d love to stay in the Netherlands even after I graduate.”

What other countries made the list?

D’you want to know which other countries landed on The Campus Advisor’s hot list? Here’s the full ranking! 👇

RankCountry
1The United Kingdom
2Germany
3Ireland
4Switzerland
5Denmark
6Netherlands
7France
8Czechia
9Austria
10Sweden
11Portugal
12Belgium
13Finland
14Norway
15Spain

Do you agree with The Campus Advisor’s rankings? Tell us all your thoughts in the comments below!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Liana juggles her role as an Editor with wrapping up a degree in cognitive linguistics and assisting with DutchReview's affiliate portfolio. Since arriving in the Netherlands for her studies in 2018, she's thrilled to have the 'write' opportunity to help other internationals feel more at home here — whether that's by penning an article on the best SIMs to buy in NL, the latest banking features, or important things to know about Dutch health insurance.

