Tulip park De Keukenhof finally reopens tomorrow

Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
Director Bart Siemerink never thought De Keukenhof would close down — but two years after the coronavirus pandemic began, the tulip park is finally reopening its doors.

The tulip garden officially opens tomorrow in the middle of perfect spring weather, reports NU.nl. ☀️

Spring in full swing

The Netherlands is experiencing a streak of sunny, warm weather and it’s a true blessing for the tulips. With the sun shining this bright, De Keukenhof is expecting many guests for its grand reopening. 🏃🏻

READ MORE | Dutch tulip season: where to see the best tulip fields in the Netherlands

The garden itself set a limit of 45,000 visitors per day. Siemierink says that some days have seen more than 60,000 visitors in the past, which is too much to handle.

Great expectations

Siemierink hopes for at least 750,000 visitors this year, compared to 1.5 million visitors in 2019. However, given the nice weather and lack of coronavirus restrictions, the number of visitors might be much higher than expected.

The garden is still recruiting staff for the eight-week season ahead.

Do you plan to go to De Keukenhof this year? Tell us in the comments!

