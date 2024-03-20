The Netherlands threatens sanctions against Israel over potential Rafah land attack

An attack would be a 'game changer'.

NewsInternationalPolitics & Society
Lyna Meyrer 🇱🇺
Lyna Meyrer 🇱🇺
Last updated
1 minute read
Headshot-of-Dutch-prime-minister-Mark-Rutte-at-a-press-conferece
Image: Depositphotos https://cz.depositphotos.com/stock-photos/mark-rutte.html?filter=all&qview=286572956

Outgoing Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte has stated that the cabinet will meet immediately to discuss sanctions for Israel should the country go through with its planned land attack on Rafah in Gaza.

What exactly these sanctions will entail is not clear, but one thing is certain: An attack on Rafah will have major “political consequences,” Rutte says.

As the NOS reports, the prime minister has also passed this message on to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Big concerns about the humanitarian situation

According to Rutte, a possible attack on the strip of land could be a “game changer” that will cause a humanitarian disaster. He has expressed major concerns about the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

So far, the Netherlands has supported Israel in the fight against Hamas and only taken “small steps” against them. Now, they expect a big step from Israel: refraining from launching a ground assault on Rafah.

Yet, as RTL Nieuws reports, Netanyahu stressed just three days ago, on 17 March, that “no international pressure” will stop Israel from carrying out the operation in Rafah.

What’s going on in Rafah?

Rafah is the southernmost point of the Gaza Strip, located at the border between Gaza and Egypt.

There are currently over a million Palestinian civilians trapped here, who have been driven into the city by Israeli bombings. They have nowhere to go in case of a ground offensive.

So, why does Israel want to attack? Well, according to Israel, four Hamas brigades are present within Rafah — which they view as sufficient to justify the ongoing airstrikes as well as a planned land assault.

Want the latest Dutch news to come zooming through the internet to your inbox? Dat kan! Subscribe to DutchReview’s weekly roundup 📮

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous article
The Hague Market: the vibrant open market of the Netherlands
Lyna Meyrer 🇱🇺
Lyna Meyrer 🇱🇺
Say 'hoi' to Lyna, our Senior Writer at DutchReview! Fueled by a love for writing, social media, and all things Dutch, she joined the DR family in 2022. Since making the Netherlands her home in 2018, she has collected a BA in English Literature & Society (Hons.) and an RMA in Arts, Literature and Media (Hons.). Even though she grew up just a few hours away from the Netherlands, Lyna remains captivated by the guttural language, quirky culture, and questionable foods that make the Netherlands so wonderfully Dutch.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

International

“Want to try some cocaine?” Amsterdam launches new anti-tourist campaign with a bizarre questionnaire

Amsterdam has doubled down on 2023’s Stay Away campaign intended to deter rowdy crowds. The latest measure is a web...
Lottie Gale 🇬🇧 -

Latest posts

The Hague Market: the vibrant open market of the Netherlands

Renan Alejandro Salvador Lozano Cuervo - 6
Storytime! This is how and where I found The Hague Market — a.k.a. the biggest open street market in Europe. When I first moved to...

Dutch Quirk #118: Not actually wear clogs (despite what the world thinks)

Cara Räker 🇩🇪 - 1
Oh, Dutch stereotypes — there's tulips, weed, an obsession with orange, and, well, clogs. Only the Dutch don't usually totter around in the chunky...

The best extra-curricular groups for expats in Amsterdam

Freya Sawbridge - 0
Moving to a new city is hard, especially with loneliness on the rise. Joining an expat club could significantly enhance your feeling of belonging...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work with us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

© 2023 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.