BREAKING: Rutte steps down, quits politics, ahead of parliamentary debate

Naomi Lamaury
Naomi Lamaury
Following the shocking collapse of the Dutch cabinet last Friday, the House of Representatives will be assembling for a parliamentary debate this morning.

The topic on everyone’s lips, however? Mark Rutte’s shocking resignation.

It’s official — Rutte is out

Okay, guys, it’s finally happened. For as long as we can remember, Mark Rutte has been a part of the Dutch political scene.

However, in a shocking statement ahead of the parliamentary debate this morning, Rutte officially said that he’s done with politics and stepping down as the leader of the VVD.

READ MORE | The Dutch language guide to understanding Dutch politics

Meaning? During the next elections, when you’re going through the long list of all the Dutch political parties, you won’t see his name under the VVD for the first time in 17 years.

He will, however, stay on as the outgoing Prime Minister until the next elections appoint a new cabinet.

Change is hard for everyone and Rutte is no exception, with the leader admitting he had “mixed feelings” about stepping down. While he said that it was an emotional decision to make, he also stated that “it also feels good to pass the baton,” writes the NOS.

Some see it as a matter of course as, with Rutte’s refusal to compromise on immigration policy, he may have been the recipient of a no-confidence motion if he had chosen not to step down. 

The future of Dutch politics? It’s currently being debated

In a debate kicking off at 11:33 AM in The Hague, the House of Representatives will be back to discuss how the Dutch government will go forward after last Friday’s fall of the Rutte IV cabinet, reports the NOS.

Over the next few weeks, they will need to make regular trips back to The Hague to decide what the fallen cabinet’s role will be. 

With Rutte now out of the equation, the People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy (VVD) will need to nominate a new successor to take his place and test out Rutte’s well-used seat.

So, grab a beer, sit back, and let’s see where this goes.

