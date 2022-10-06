Keep your eyes to the sky: huge meteorite shower graces the Netherlands

NewsWeather
Heather Slevin
Heather Slevin
meteor-shower-netherlands
Image: Unsplash https://unsplash.com/photos/Q6ypnqRk2U0

On the evening of October 8, the peak of the annual Draconids meteor shower will appear to the eyes of the Dutch people, reports Starwalk

This awe-inspiring sight occurs annually, and this year the shower will take place between October 6th to 10th. A bit of wonder as we journey into the colder, darker, portion of the year! 🌑

Catch the best views! 🔎

If you’re looking to catch a glimpse of the shower, stay away from more populated and bright areas. 

Take a trip out to the countryside, bring your blankets, pillows, and your thermos of hot choc — and then sit, relax, and enjoy! 🌠

READ MORE | Leiden switched off its lights for a moment, and it was beautiful

However, it might be best to leave the telescope and the binoculars behind as the narrow viewpoints will make it hard to fully see the shower. Just your eyes and the grand open sky will be more than enough to be able to take it all in. 

Normally, the Draconid meteor shower is quite modest, but, this year, the Earth has encountered a denser patch of debris. We’ll see more and more of these tiny particles picking up speed to eventually ionize the atoms in our own atmosphere. 

The shower is a beauty to watch, but also a marvellous wonder of science! 

The dragon constellation 

The meteors will appear towards the head of the Draco (or dragon! 🐉) constellation, from

which they get their name. 

You’ll see as they travel towards you through the sky, but, be quick, as the shower is quite short-lasting.

Time, and a good viewpoint, are of the essence here! ✨

More showers to come 🌑

We’ll see more and more showers as we approach meteor season here in the Netherlands — and across the planet! 🌍 

The Southern Taurid meteor shower will reach its peak on October 10th. The shower started on September 10th and will continue until November 20th. 

So, if you miss the peak of the Draconids this Saturday, you can always catch some more meteors (and fireballs! 🔥) throughout the season. 

Will you be setting up camp outside to watch the showers? Tell us your plans in a comment below! 👇

Feature Image:Unsplash
Previous articleEmpty that shopping cart: this Dutch government party wants packages taxed!
Next article9 surprisingly unsustainable Dutch habits 
Heather Slevin
Heather Slevin
Heather is a Dublin native, addicted to catching the Luas, the Irish version of a tram, for one stop, and well used to the constant rain and shine. Seeking to swap one concrete city for another (with a few more canals and a friendlier attitude to cyclists) here she is with the Dutch Review! As a Creative Writing student, she can usually be found sweating over the complicated formatting of her latest poem or deep inside the pages of a book, and loves writing, writing, writing.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Environment

Empty that shopping cart: this Dutch government party wants packages taxed!

Step aside, energy crisis…there’s a new fiasco on the horizon. 😳 The delivery of packages from webshops creates pollution and a...
Liana Pereira -

Latest posts

9 surprisingly unsustainable Dutch habits 

Juni Moltubak - 0
You might have heard that the Netherlands is a super sustainable, climate-friendly country — a green warrior’s dream. The truth, however, is that this...

Empty that shopping cart: this Dutch government party wants packages taxed!

Liana Pereira - 0
Step aside, energy crisis…there’s a new fiasco on the horizon. 😳 The delivery of packages from webshops creates pollution and a rather ungodly frenzy —...

Packed NS trains: complaints rise as number of trains drop

Mihály Droppa - 0
In recent months, there have been more complaints from NS passengers saying that they need to stand on the train due to overcrowding. 🚂 Many...

It's happening

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X