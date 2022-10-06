Keep your eyes to the sky: huge meteorite shower graces the Netherlands

On the evening of October 8, the peak of the annual Draconids meteor shower will appear to the eyes of the Dutch people, reports Starwalk.

This awe-inspiring sight occurs annually, and this year the shower will take place between October 6th to 10th. A bit of wonder as we journey into the colder, darker, portion of the year! 🌑

Catch the best views! 🔎

If you’re looking to catch a glimpse of the shower, stay away from more populated and bright areas.

Take a trip out to the countryside, bring your blankets, pillows, and your thermos of hot choc — and then sit, relax, and enjoy! 🌠

However, it might be best to leave the telescope and the binoculars behind as the narrow viewpoints will make it hard to fully see the shower. Just your eyes and the grand open sky will be more than enough to be able to take it all in.

Normally, the Draconid meteor shower is quite modest, but, this year, the Earth has encountered a denser patch of debris. We’ll see more and more of these tiny particles picking up speed to eventually ionize the atoms in our own atmosphere.

Look up, stargazers – the Orionids are out all month and peak Oct. 21. This meteor shower is made of the debris of Halley's Comet and is most visible in the direction of the Orion constellation. Learn more: https://t.co/icCjioqe6S pic.twitter.com/ijcdJjHFm2 — MetroParks (@MetroParksTweet) October 5, 2022

The shower is a beauty to watch, but also a marvellous wonder of science!

The dragon constellation

The meteors will appear towards the head of the Draco (or dragon! 🐉) constellation, from

which they get their name.

You’ll see as they travel towards you through the sky, but, be quick, as the shower is quite short-lasting.

Time, and a good viewpoint, are of the essence here! ✨

This particular show falls in early October and, in 2022, the dates are October 6 to 10 with the potential peak this upcoming Saturday, October 8.#Draconid 💫 pic.twitter.com/DMepqWcrvw — The Daily Record (@Daily_Record) October 4, 2022

More showers to come 🌑

We’ll see more and more showers as we approach meteor season here in the Netherlands — and across the planet! 🌍

The Southern Taurid meteor shower will reach its peak on October 10th. The shower started on September 10th and will continue until November 20th.

So, if you miss the peak of the Draconids this Saturday, you can always catch some more meteors (and fireballs! 🔥) throughout the season.

Will you be setting up camp outside to watch the showers? Tell us your plans in a comment below! 👇