Intern posts TikToks with children at Amsterdam daycare and the parents aren’t happy

NewsPolitics & SocietyWeird
Eva Gabriella
Eva Gabriella
photo-of-a-girl-drawing-in-kindergarden
Image: Freepik https://www.freepik.com/free-photo/girl-drawing-with-marker_1249663.htm#query=Kindergarten&position=19&from_view=search&track=sph

An intern at Kindergarden childcare in Amsterdam has been fired for posting questionable TikToks with the children at the daycare.

Director of the childcare, Nicole Krabbenborg, stresses that they were not nude images or sexual offences but that they were “unacceptable and inappropriate,” reports RTL Nieuws.

What were the videos?

Imagine scrolling through TikTok one day and seeing your child pointing the middle finger at his fellow playmate. 

READ MORE | Amsterdam kids forced to watch “The Exorcist” and other horror films by childcare workers

It’s no surprise the parents were upset after they witnessed a combination of other alarming videos.

In one video, a child falls over after the intern throws a ball at them. And in another, the intern shows the children a photo of two men kissing and asks them what’s happening to elicit their responses.

Four eyes

Parents were shocked by how this could happen since, in 2013, it became mandatory for children to be watched “with four eyes.”

READ MORE | Dutch child reports domestic violence to police because he didn’t like his food

There was another supervisor present, but they were unaware of the videos and police are now investigating criminal behaviour. But for now, “the intern is not a suspect.”

Consequences

All of the videos have since been removed and the kindergarten is taking the matter seriously. 

“This is behaviour that we will not tolerate in any form,” says Krabbenborg, “it is absolutely unacceptable.”

The fired intern may be unable to complete her education but that doesn’t change the fact that the videos were taken over by other users. The crisis team, police, and supervisor have been involved to deal with the situation as best they can.

What do you think of this intern’s actions? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous article
Rutte pledges to deliver anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine along with US and Germany￼￼
Next article
12 thrilling things to do in Breda in 2023
Eva Gabriella
Eva Gabriella
After calling Malaysia her home for 19 years, Eva moved to Amsterdam to study literary and cultural analysis. Well, that was the academic theory — in reality it was more like “cultural shock.” Eva’s mastery of life in the Netherlands involved initiation into the richness of nocturnal hangouts, canals, cuisine, and upright and forthright cyclists (who she now rings her bell back at.) When she is not speeding her way through books, she is winding and weaving down endless straatjes, often finding herself, not so quite by chance, in a gezellig music bar!

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

International

Rutte pledges to deliver anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine along with US and Germany￼￼

During his latest visit to the White House, Rutte agreed to deliver Patriot missiles to Ukraine. In doing so, he...
Liana Pereira -

Latest posts

12 thrilling things to do in Breda in 2023

Mihály Droppa - 0
Looking for the perfect spot to spend a long weekend? Everyone can find their favourite things to do in Breda. From nature to beautiful...

Rutte pledges to deliver anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine along with US and Germany￼￼

Liana Pereira - 0
During his latest visit to the White House, Rutte agreed to deliver Patriot missiles to Ukraine. In doing so, he will be joining forces...

Dutch cheese varieties: the comprehensive (and cheesy) guide

Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭 - 3
Most people have heard the stereotype that the Netherlands is a land filled with cheese — and it’s not entirely wrong.  Dutch cheese is famous...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.