Intern posts TikToks with children at Amsterdam daycare and the parents aren’t happy

An intern at Kindergarden childcare in Amsterdam has been fired for posting questionable TikToks with the children at the daycare.

Director of the childcare, Nicole Krabbenborg, stresses that they were not nude images or sexual offences but that they were “unacceptable and inappropriate,” reports RTL Nieuws.

What were the videos?

Imagine scrolling through TikTok one day and seeing your child pointing the middle finger at his fellow playmate.

It’s no surprise the parents were upset after they witnessed a combination of other alarming videos.

In one video, a child falls over after the intern throws a ball at them. And in another, the intern shows the children a photo of two men kissing and asks them what’s happening to elicit their responses.

Four eyes

Parents were shocked by how this could happen since, in 2013, it became mandatory for children to be watched “with four eyes.”

There was another supervisor present, but they were unaware of the videos and police are now investigating criminal behaviour. But for now, “the intern is not a suspect.”

Consequences

All of the videos have since been removed and the kindergarten is taking the matter seriously.

“This is behaviour that we will not tolerate in any form,” says Krabbenborg, “it is absolutely unacceptable.”

The fired intern may be unable to complete her education but that doesn’t change the fact that the videos were taken over by other users. The crisis team, police, and supervisor have been involved to deal with the situation as best they can.

