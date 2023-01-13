‘Murica! Dutch PM Mark Rutte is heading to the White House

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Secretary of State Wopke Hoekstra will jet off to Washington next Tuesday, January 17. ✈️

The two are meeting US President Joe Biden, and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the White House for a chat — maybe they’re also suffering from a Zoom burnout?

Biden and Rutte have a packed schedule in Washington, with many important things to discuss.

On the agenda are, among other things, talks about Dutch-American economic relations, the war in Ukraine, and further cooperation in the field of defence and security.

The two also recently had a friendly interaction on Twitter, where some less important things were discussed (like, is it called football… or soccer?). 😉

Besides that, the two heads of state have not had time for a gesprek (conversation) since Biden’s presidential inauguration in 2021.

The Dutch-American friendship

Mark Rutte is no stranger to the White House, having previously met up with Barack Obama and Donald Trump.

The Netherlands and the USA have been BFFs for many years, as they have maintained good trade relations, information exchange, and military cooperation. 🇺🇸🇳🇱

Happy Dutch-American Friendship Day! We celebrated last month with 100.000 tulips on Union Square! 🇺🇸🇳🇱🌷 pic.twitter.com/93dKHXMcSM — Dirk Janssen🇳🇱🇺🇸 (@NLinSF) April 19, 2019

