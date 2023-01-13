‘Murica! Dutch PM Mark Rutte is heading to the White House

Lyna Meyrer
Images: Martijn Beekman/The White House (Modified)

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Secretary of State Wopke Hoekstra will jet off to Washington next Tuesday, January 17. ✈️

The two are meeting US President Joe Biden, and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the White House for a chat — maybe they’re also suffering from a Zoom burnout?   

A Presidential first date

Biden and Rutte have a packed schedule in Washington, with many important things to discuss.

On the agenda are, among other things, talks about Dutch-American economic relations, the war in Ukraine, and further cooperation in the field of defence and security.

The two also recently had a friendly interaction on Twitter, where some less important things were discussed (like, is it called football… or soccer?). 😉 

Besides that, the two heads of state have not had time for a gesprek (conversation) since Biden’s presidential inauguration in 2021.

READ MORE | Hiep, hiep, hoera! Joe Biden wishes the King a happy birthday  

The Dutch-American friendship

Mark Rutte is no stranger to the White House, having previously met up with Barack Obama and Donald Trump.

The Netherlands and the USA have been BFFs for many years, as they have maintained good trade relations, information exchange, and military cooperation. 🇺🇸🇳🇱

READ MORE | Dutch-American history: how the Netherlands played a pivotal role in America's Independence

What do you think Rutte should ask Biden on his trip to Washington? Tell us in the comments!

Lyna Meyrer
Originally from Luxembourg, Lyna moved to the Netherlands for her studies — not expecting to fall in love with the Netherlands as much as she did. After having lived in Amsterdam and Utrecht, she now resides in Leiden, where she is pursuing her master’s degree. Besides desperately trying to keep her plants alive, she can be found writing to-do lists, going on long coffee walks, or working up a sweat at the gym.

