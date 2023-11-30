Amsterdam to launch another campaign to curb disruptive tourists

Red-light-district-in-amsterdam-at-night-stay-away-campaign
Image: Depositphotos https://nl.depositphotos.com/308017434/stock-photo-red-light-district-in-amsterdam.html

The Dutch capital is taking a hard line against rowdy British sex and drug tourists after its Stay Away campaign was met with limited success.

Amsterdam originally introduced the world to its counter-tourism campaign back in March of this year, to reduce the number of rambunctious tourists clogging up the city’s streets.

However, it looks like the municipality is gearing up to launch a new campaign. This time, other cultural activities will be spotlighted, instead of the typical coffee shops and drunken pub crawls, says the Amsterdam municipality in a press release.

Changing its party image

Amsterdam developed a notorious image of being an ‘anything goes’ type of city, and many people only visit to seek “sensation” and “vulgar entertainment”, said the municipality.

The city’s mayor, Femke Halsema, made it clear that the “Stay Away” campaign was meant to “dissuade tourists about the kind of tourism we do not want”.

The “Renew Your View” campaign, instead, will tell the stories of “real Amsterdammers”. It is hoped that this will bring back a realistic view of the city and discuss the valuable art, culture, shopping, and events Amsterdam has to offer.

Limited successes

Stay Away has not yet led to a direct decrease in party tourists since its launch in March, says Halsema.

Campagnevideo Stay Away versie 1 from Gemeente Amsterdam on Vimeo.

It was initially targeted towards British men between the ages of 18 and 35 who were coming to Amsterdam for unruly behaviour and activities, such as stag parties.

Amsterdam also banned smoking weed in the Red Light District back in May, added restrictions on alcohol consumption, and the municipality is even looking to move the sex workers to the outskirts of the city, despite some resistance.

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Spotify Wrapped: this is what the Dutch listened to on Spotify in 2023
