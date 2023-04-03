Here for the oat milk lattes: alternative video for Amsterdam’s Stay Away campaign released

Oatly or Alpro? Brits are being driven into a new definition of ‘coffeeshop’ as a new campaign video depicts how oat milk lattes and fancy museums are all the rage.

Wave doei to Amsterdam’s sex, drugs, and booze. This new campaign video by communication strategist Lars Duursma sheds light on a more wholesome visit to the lively city.

Duursma believes that rather than making sure tourists are Staying Away, the campaign videos are encouraging rowdy tourists to come and misbehave instead, reports Het Parool.

Follow the rowdy crowd

Duursma claims that his Stay Away campaign will likely be more effective, as “a lot of research has been done that shows that people are more likely to be persuaded by people who look like them.”

READ MORE | In the Netherlands, rules are rules (but only when it’s convenient)

And he’s not wrong! British tourists responded by insisting that “Amsterdam as a city is a party, outgoing, where you can enjoy yourself… as long as the soul is here, it will never stop.”

Especially since you’ll receive a fine of €140 for misbehaviour which will only cost you €40 more than running a red light on your bike.🚦

So then, what’s the alternative?

Oat milk and fancy museums… ‘nuff said.

Duursma went on a two-hour wandeling (walk) through Amsterdam’s red light district to interview several British tourists in their natural habitat. (After dark, of course.)

The results? A 30-second clip highlighting more reasons to avoid the party aspect of the city, such as €11 pints! 🍺

However, there are other things you can do while visiting Amsterdam. One quote from the videos literally states that “I came here to party, but all I ended up doing was drinking oat milk lattes and visiting high-priced fancy museums.”

Do you think Duursma’s video is a better alternative to keep rowdy tourists away? Tell us in the comments below!