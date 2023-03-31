‘We never stop drinking’: British men react to Amsterdam’s Stay Away campaign

Francesca Burbano
Francesca Burbano
Image: Depositphotos https://nl.depositphotos.com/purchased.html

Britons have responded to the Dutch capital’s “Stay Away” campaign in an interview, and they have something to say “we’re just going to have fun.”

The municipality of Amsterdam has recently curated and launched a series of advert videos targeting men from the UK. The reason? To discourage wild British tourists from sex, drugs, and booze-filled trips.

All of this is part of the city’s “Stay Away” campaign — and the Brits have responded in true British fashion.

“Stay Away”? No thanks

An interview conducted by the Dutch outlet, De Telegraaf, asks several Brits in Amsterdam about their thoughts on the campaign telling rowdy young men from the UK, in particular, to “Stay Away.”

The interviewer showed the men clips of the adverts, which depict the consequences of their rowdy behaviour after a messy night out — going to jail, getting fined, and even ending up with a record.

But these adverts aren’t stopping the Brits from getting loose and having fun. 

The interviewer asked if the Brits still felt welcome in Amsterdam after the campaign was launched, with one British man responding that he “doesn’t really take notice of it — I’ll just come here and have fun, do you really want to get rid of everyone?”

READ MORE | It’s official: Amsterdam is completely overloaded with tourists

Another chipped in by stating that “Amsterdam as a city is a party, outgoing, where you can enjoy yourself…as long as the soul is here, it will never stop.”

In support of the “Stay Away” campaign 

But not all Brits disagree with the campaign and what it’s trying to accomplish — nights out with inappropriate and lewd behaviour aren’t everyone’s cup of tea. 

When asked how they feel about the “Stay Away” campaign targeting solely British men, one Brit stated that “it doesn’t surprise me at all. Brits abroad… they don’t make a good name for themselves, they’re probably the worst.”

READ MORE | Amsterdam says no to rowdy stag parties and overexcited tourists; introduces new measures

Another Brit agrees by stating, “I think stereotypically, we cause a big scene, we’re quite loud.” When asked if he thinks it’s true, he responded that it can be for “some big groups when they go out, for weddings or a big night out.”

Will the campaign work? Many have responded with a simple “no,” while another Brit stated that “Brits come here to smoke weed, most likely, and to drink. It’s normal. They’ll always drink.”

What do you think about the Stay Away campaign? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Francesca Burbano
Francesca Burbanohttps://burbanofrancesca.journoportfolio.com
Francesca is an international at heart but moved to the Netherlands to get her degree in media and communication. While she's not a big fan of the cold weather and biking (for good reason — she's been hit by bikes three times already), she fell in love with the canals, bitterballen, and the 'gezelligheid' of Dutch culture. When she's not writing, you'll find her reading thriller books, hitting her personal records at the gym, and cuddling up with her Ragdoll cat.

