A new coronavirus vaccination round has just begun: here’s why (and who can get it)

It’s that time of the year 💉

Beatrice Scali
Beatrice Scali
A new round of coronavirus vaccinations is underway in the Netherlands. Bookings open today, and appointments will take place between September 16 and December 6.

According to a press release by the Dutch government, the launch of the vaccination round is meant to protect the most vulnerable groups from the seasonal coronavirus wave.

Specifically, the Omicron variant that’s currently doing the rounds. 

Who is it for?

The new round of vaccinations targets people aged 60 and over, health workers, and anyone from a risk group.

However, people outside these groups who wish to receive a vaccine for personal reasons can still request one. This includes pregnant people who are officially no longer considered a category at risk.

The vaccine is free and accessible to anyone registered in a Dutch municipality, regardless of nationality.

How do I book a vaccine appointment?

If you belong to the risk groups mentioned above, you will receive a personal invitation by post. Letters are being sent from today, so yours could already be on the way. 

Otherwise, you can schedule an appointment online with your local GGD (Municipal health service). 

Where do I go?

Most people can get their shot at their local GGD vaccination location.

People who are unable to do so for health reasons, however, can request that the GGD provide them with their injection at home.

Do you have any more questions? You can call 1400.

Are you considering getting vaccinated this autumn? Tell us in the comments below.

