The Dutch work the highest number of years in the EU (but there’s a catch)

Are you living in the Netherlands and have just entered the job market? Congrats! You can expect to remain working for the next 42.5 years, according to Eurostat. 😀

In fact, give yourself a pat on the back and perhaps an espresso shot, you have just joined the longest working workforce in the entirety of Europe.

The average number of working years in the EU is 36, and the Dutch work an additional 6.5 years on top of that. 🥲

Why do the Dutch work for so many years?

The Netherlands is often praised for its relaxed working culture and great work-life balance, so we’re a bit shocked to read that the Dutch are employed for the highest number of years in the entire EU.

This comes down to the Dutch government’s decision to postpone the state pension age (apparently people now get older at a slower rate) and abolish early retirement, economist Leontine Treur of Rabobank, explains to RTL Nieuws.

More part-time workers

And you know what Dutch society said? Bet. If we have to work until we’re older, we’re going to work fewer hours while we’re young. 👇

At least, this is what a large proportion of the population is now doing. According to Treur, Dutch men work an average of 35 hours a week and Dutch women work an average of just 26 hours. 🤯

READ MORE | One in three Dutch men think women should work less after having a baby (excuse us?)

This decision wasn’t made purely out of spite, however, but also out of practicality. Due to the Dutch tax and allowance system, it actually doesn’t always pay off to work more hours, Treur explains.

Extra years, fewer hours

The result? That laid-back office culture and great work-life balance that we all enjoy so much. ⚖️

Moral of the story: can you expect to work until you’re old and grey and make noises every time you stand up from your office chair? In the Netherlands, likely ja.

But will you have to work nine to five, Monday to Friday? Nee.

Does this sound like a good deal to you? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below.