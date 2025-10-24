- Advertisement -

Travelling between London and Amsterdam? Eurostar’s double-decker international trains are on the way, and they’re bringing 20% more seat capacity with them.

In a new press release, Eurostar unveiled a €2 billion upgrade to their fleet, with up to 50 new double-decker trains.

The sleek new fleet (named ‘Eurostar Celestia’) is set to launch in May 2031, and will operate through the Channel Tunnel, connecting London to “a constellation of cities across Europe.” And yes, that includes Amsterdam!

More seats, more destinations

Each train in the Celestia fleet is expected to seat a little over 1,000 passengers, which will likely mean fewer sold-out seats if you’re catching the Eurostar to or from the Netherlands.

The fleet will service Eurostar’s existing routes to key cities in France, the UK, Belgium, Germany, and the Netherlands. Plus, they’ll also unlock lines to new locations, such as Geneva and Frankfurt.

That’s more European cities within easy reach of Amsterdam and Rotterdam, without the hassle (or carbon footprint) of flying.

Will you be booking a seat on the new double-deckers, or are you on Team ‘Book Me a Flight There’? Share your thoughts in the comments below.