Dutch Quirk #70: Eat too much and have to uitbuik afterwards

Imagine this: you just finished having a delicious meal with your favourite Dutchie when they all of a sudden sit back, undo the top of their trousers, and state “Zo, nu even goed uitbuiken.” (So, now it’s time to rest.)

You stare in confusion as their belly hangs out and think to yourself “this is odd” but your jeans are also now exceptionally tight after eating. It’s starting to hurt. So you think “well, maybe they’re catching onto something here.”

And down goes the zip.

It seems like the Dutch not only understand the pleasure of eating good food but also the importance of giving your body rest and time to digest after eating, aka uitbuiken.

What is it?

Uitbuiken is used as a verb. If we break the word into two parts, it literally translates to “belly out.”

* Channeling David Attenborough voice * Typically, people who are in the process of uitbuiken will stretch out their legs, lean backwards on the dining chair or couch, unzip their pants, and pat their belly with their hands.

This word is used informally and is mostly exchanged with friends or family members (meaning no, you shouldn’t do this at the office). It’s what you do after a lavish dinner in the comfort of your own/friend’s home: sit back, relax, and give those food babies some room to breathe.

Following up: a cup of coffee or tea to stimulate the digestive process to, well, get your uitbuiken uit. ☕

A group of friends chilling together on the couch after dinner! Image: Freepik

Why do they do it?

The Dutch are known as open-minded and honest people. For them, there’s no shame in letting people know that you’re full and need a lil breather after a big meal.

If you invite some Dutchies over for a home-cooked meal at your home and they hit you with a “Ik ga even uitbuiken,” take this as a huge compliment. They loved your food, ate too much, and now they’re telling you their waistlines need a break before passing around the dessert. 🍰

They do it for simple physical comfort — but also because they are super comfortable with you, and we love that.

Why is it quirky?

It’s not usually common to let people know that you’re stuffed with food and need a break. Nor is it common to let your belly hang out in the process. 😄

But it shows how comfortable Dutch people are with the people around them and how they’re not afraid to let anyone know how they’re feeling. Think of it as the physical manifestation of Dutch directness, it’s surprising, but also welcome.

Should you join in?

Only if you’re comfortable!

It’s only human to sport a food baby after eating. Why not let those around you know that you need a break before continuing the evening? After all, it’s a strict no shame zone!

What do you think of this Dutch quirk? Have you experienced it? Tell us in the comments below!