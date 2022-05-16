New neighbours: reports of rats in Amsterdam have doubled in two years

NewsHealthPolitics & Society
Cara Räker 🇩🇪
Cara Räker 🇩🇪
Brown-rat-sitting-in-puddle-on-street-looking-up-at-camera
Image: Pexels https://www.pexels.com/photo/close-up-shot-of-a-brown-rodent-5774176/

In 2019, there were 3,409 reports of rats issued by residents of Amsterdam to the GGD (Municipal Health Service). In 2021, Amsterdammers have reported 7,329 rat-related incidents in their homes. Yikes!

The GGD says that this is a logical development following the coronavirus crisis, reports NH Nieuws. How? People were home a lot, producing more household-related waste.

On top of that, condemned to two years of walks around the neighbourhood, people were more prone to noticing all the rats roaming their streets. 🐀

Are rats dangerous?

Despite this increase in rat reports, there is no need to worry just yet, a representative of the municipal council tells NH Nieuws. However, should the number of rats further increase Amsterdammers might face some problems.

READ MORE | How to survive rats in the Netherlands

For one, rats are just really annoying. They chew on cables, eat your food and leave their waste behind in the nooks and crannies of your (formerly clean) home.

But that’s not all. If worse comes to worst, rats are carriers of diseases and bacteria that can infect humans. Nope. 🙅‍♀️

What has the municipality done?

In April, the Amsterdam municipality decided to issue a general ‘feeding ban’ to contain the growing rat population, says NH Nieuws.

That means it’s no longer allowed to leave out kernels to feed the birds, or snacks for your favourite neighbourhood cat. The municipality says that left-over food items are the main reason behind all the rats. So make sure to clean up after your park BBQ!

Note: The use of rat poison in outside spaces is prohibited in Amsterdam! The poison can be lethal for dogs, cats and other domestic animals.

Have you noticed the increase of rats in Amsterdam’s streets? Tell us in the comments below.

Feature Image:Pexels
Previous articleDemand for Dutch abortion pills spikes in the US
Next articleHeart-warming: Dutch city offers cycling lessons for Ukrainian children
Cara Räker 🇩🇪
Cara Räker 🇩🇪
Cara moved to the Netherlands at fifteen and she is here to stay! After all, there is so much to love about it, except maybe the bread (as every German will tell you). Next to finishing up her bachelor's degree in European politics (dry), Cara loves to do yoga, swim, and cook delicious veggie food.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Health

Coronavirus in the Netherlands: all you need to know [UPDATED]

Coronavirus, while milder than before, continues its presence in the Netherlands. Here's up-to-date information, as it happens, on COVID-19 in...
DutchReview Crew -

Latest posts

Coronavirus in the Netherlands: all you need to know [UPDATED]

DutchReview Crew - 38
Coronavirus, while milder than before, continues its presence in the Netherlands. Here's up-to-date information, as it happens, on COVID-19 in Holland.  The Dutch government is...

Buying and driving a second-hand car in the Netherlands: costs you need to know

Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭 - 0
Buying and driving a second-hand car in the Netherlands comes with a few advantages. They’re usually cheaper to buy, more sustainable, and you might...

Experts fear an autumn lockdown: the Netherlands isn’t prepared

Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭 - 0
Dutch Minister of Health Ernst Kuipers calls on all sectors to prepare for a new wave of coronavirus infections in the autumn. Criticism from...

It's happening

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X