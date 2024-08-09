Last month, wine from Twente received an official EU quality mark, confirming the trend of the Netherlands increasingly making a name for itself in the wine-making industry.

Twente is the ninth Dutch area to be recognised as a protected wine region by the European Union.

This is certified by a quality label called Protected Designation of Origin (PDO), or Beschermde Oorsprongsbenaming (BOB) in Dutch.

Twente’s PDO has filled local wine-makers with pride, placing the Netherlands in the same league as countries with a much more established wine-making tradition.

This inspired some bold claims. “On average, we make better wine in the Netherlands than in France,” sommelier Koen Van der Plas tells RTL.

Dutch wine’s improbable friend: climate change

The Dutch winemakers’ mastery is not the only factor making the Netherlands rise as a wine industry star. Oddly enough, climate change also seems to be playing a role.

With global warming withering Southern Europe’s vineyards and making winters milder everywhere, the Dutch climate is increasingly favourable for growing quality grapes.

Wine production is moving further north, giving countries like the Netherlands an edge over traditional wine-making champions like France or Italy.

However, climate change is not all good news (sarcasm, don’t worry!)

Winters are milder but also increasingly unpredictable. This causes grapes to start growing early, with a higher risk of sudden temperature drops resulting in irreparable frost damage.

Is the Netherlands the new France?

So will we be popping a bottle of s’Hertogenbosch in the future and telling people if it’s not from Den Bosch, you have to call it ‘sparkling wine’?

Unlikely, according to experts. The 15-century lag between the two industries might be impossible to make up for, says Ronald de Groot to RTL.

The Dutch wine-drinking culture is still…a work in progress

However, more and more quality grape varieties are growing on Dutch soil, and new wineries are springing up every year.

This makes the Netherlands well-positioned to become a major wine exporter in the future — also thanks to the shiny new PDO secured by Twente. Hoera! 🥂

Will the Netherlands become a star in the wine-making industry? Place your bets in the comments below.