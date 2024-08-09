Remember when Amsterdam spoke Dutch? Here’s how much you need it today

"This position requires English proficiency" 📈

NewsInternationalPolitics & Society
Lottie Gale 🇬🇧
Lottie Gale 🇬🇧
Last updated
1 minute read
photo-of-waitress-taking-order-at-restaurant
Image: Freepik https://www.freepik.com/premium-photo/waitress-taking-orders-from-people-restaurant_3538415.htm#query=hospitality&position=42&from_view=search

Ask any Amsterdammer, and they will tell you that the Dutch language is dying out in their city. Now, research reveals they might just be right…

The capital, along with Delft, speaks more English than any other Dutch city, new research from Preply reveals.

Now a good command of English helps you get a job in most places across the Netherlands. But Dutch in Amsterdam? It’s not as important anymore… 😬

English is everywhere, natuurlijk

It’s not only the impressive multilingual Dutchies boosting the presence of English in Amsterdam, but the non-Dutch English speakers, too.

In fact, Preply mainly considers the number of migrant workers, vacancies in English, international students and tourists in its research.

READ MORE | Do I need to speak Dutch to work in the Netherlands?

The city’s popular international reputation means that proficiency in Dutch is now not required for more than one in five vacancies.

The same goes for the number of international students, whose part-time jobs stacking shelves and serving coffee also rarely require Nederlands.

…But some cities are resisting

While Delft, The Hague, Eindhoven and Leiden follow Amsterdam in terms of the frequency of English spoken, Anglicisation is much slower in Zwolle, Leeuwarden, and Heerlen.

When you hear the anglicised attempts at pronouncing Groningen, you can understand their resistance.

@dutchreview It feels like you’ve just coughed up a lung 🫁 #Meme #Groningen #Netherlands #DutchReview #Grunn #Dutch ♬ original sound – I Green Screen Things

How comfortable employees feel speaking English at work and limits to courses taught in English continue to influence how quickly English is taking over other parts of the Netherlands.

One thing is for certain, though: Amsterdam is very accommodating to those of us who can’t master a hard “g”.

How do you feel about speaking English in the Netherlands? Let us know in the comments below.

Feature Image:Freepik
Previous article
The gem of the north: 7 free things to do in Groningen
Lottie Gale 🇬🇧
Lottie Gale 🇬🇧
Lottie joins DutchReview as an editorial intern after gaining a Bachelor’s in English from her native England. She continues to pursue all things literature in her MA Literature Today at Utrecht University. She is loving life here, and the ever-looming rainclouds often make it feel like a home from home. Lottie arrived to complete her studies and hone her writing skills — she’ll stay for the Dutch tranquility, tulips and tompouce.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Crime

Dutch artist discovers her art agent is a Russian SECRET agent

Last week, a Dutch artist was shocked to find her “Argentinian” art agent among the 24 Russian spies released in...
Beatrice Scali -

Latest posts

The gem of the north: 7 free things to do in Groningen

Aurora Signorazzi - 0
Out of money but looking for some amazing things to do in Groningen? Well, you're in luck, because there are plenty of fun things...

5 super benefits to studying at Nyenrode Business University

Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭 - 0
As one of the most renowned universities for business and management studies in Europe, it’s no surprise that studying at Nyenrode Business University comes...

Dutch artist discovers her art agent is a Russian SECRET agent

Beatrice Scali - 0
Last week, a Dutch artist was shocked to find her “Argentinian” art agent among the 24 Russian spies released in a prisoner swap. Dutch painter...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work with us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

© 2023 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.