No trains to or from Utrecht Centraal due to malfunction

Do your plans for this afternoon include a train to or from Utrecht? Well, you’re going to have to reschedule.

Due to a malfunction at a traffic control post, there are currently no trains running to or from Utrecht Centraal until 4 PM.

Note: The NS has now announced that trains will run again from 4 PM.

If you were planning on catching a train before this time, the NS advises that you don’t show up to the station with hope in your heart — because it’s not going to happen.

Instead, they suggest replanning your route and keeping an eye on the NS app.

Affecting the “broad region of Utrecht”

According to the NS, the situation is causing quite a headache for anyone travelling in or around Utrecht, with the malfunction leading to no train traffic “in the broad region of Utrecht.”

This is because the malfunction does not allow for train traffic to move safely, a spokesperson explains to the NOS.

