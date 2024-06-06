There’s a strong chance that Princess Alexia, the 18-year-old, middle daughter of the Dutch King and Queen, will live and study in Groningen from September onwards.

This was revealed by mistake after an email address clearly belonging to the princess was leaked from the Rijksuniversiteit Groningen’s database, DVHN discovers.

“We were not able to keep this under wraps for long,” admits RUG spokesperson Elies Wempe-Kouwenhoven.

One royal registration of many?

But while Alexia’s previous (and posh) Welsh education might be well known, she has indicated that her chosen university and course will only be official when an announcement is made.

READ MORE | Do the royals pay taxes in the Netherlands?

So while “HerRoyalHighness@RijksuniversiteitGroningen” (disclaimer: not the actual e-mail address) might suggest her ties with the popular Dutch student city, it is really just a registration at this point.

Will Princess Alexia be walking up the stairs of the RUG’s Academiegebouw in September? Image: Depositphotos

“It is quite possible that she has registered for several universities”, Wempe-Kouwenhoven explains. “The fact that she has registered means nothing.”

A family affair

If Alexia does start at RUG, while not following in the footsteps of her older sister Amalia, who attends the University of Amsterdam, there are plenty of other royal relatives who also studied in the north.

READ MORE | Princess Amalia wants to keep her €1.5 million yearly salary after all

Groningen grads from the House of Oranje include Princess Christina, the King’s aunt, and Prince Maurits and Prince Bernhard Jr., the King’s cousins.

Ik was cassière bij de AH in Groningen toen op een dag prins Maurits Odorex roldeoderant en een kant en klaar quiche afrekende. https://t.co/bcRMgXZBTc — Marieke Dubbelman (@Enkelvrouw) April 30, 2018

Tweet translation: I was a cashier at the AH in Groningen when one day Prince Maurits paid for Odorex deodorant and a ready-made quiche.

Do you think it’s important to know where the princess will study? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.