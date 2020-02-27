The NS is notorious for their high transportation prices. In an attempt to appease the crowds, they are planning on rolling out cheaper tickets for young people.

It’s easy to be turned off by the prospect of train travel in the Netherlands when you look at the exorbitantly high prices. Certainly, the services provided are (mostly) great, but nevertheless, for some, the prices can be an impediment from travelling across the Netherlands.

Young people between 12 and 18 years old will benefit from the new prices

NS will implement new tickets for those aged between 12 and 18-years-old, in a bid to allow greater mobility for younger people, according to NOS.

The new tickets will be implemented this summer. One of the tickets will be a day ticket worth 7.50 euros, allowing for unlimited travel for youth outside rush hour. The other ticket is a weekend card worth 15 euros, used to go to any station in the country during the weekends. Not bad NS, not bad.

To illustrate just how expensive it is to travel with a family with two children, NOS gave the following example. If a family with 2 children were to travel from Eindhoven to Amsterdam, they spend more than 80 euros (!) just one way. 160 euros to go to Amsterdam and back is surely a bit excessive. With the new changes, one way it will be 56 euros. Still quite expensive, but marginally better.

In proof of nobility and grace, NS will not make other tickets more expensive to compensate for the changes

NS is demonstrating their kindness by stating that they will not make tickets more expensive elsewhere to make up for the changes, which is of course, very beautiful on their side. Instead, they are hoping that these changes will simply lead to more youngsters choosing to go by train, as their research suggested that youngsters would like to travel more if only the trains were cheaper.

Do you travel often by train? How do you use those sweet deals to make it cheaper?

Feature Image: Natydphoto/Pixabay