Cha-ching: the number of Dutch millionaires is on the rise

For the sixth year in a row, the number of millionaires in the Netherland increased in 2020 — hitting 24,000 millionaires compared to a year before.

Maybe it’s those downright stingy habits or heaps of Tikkie requests, but whatever it is Dutchies are doing, it seems to be working. Statistics Netherlands recorded yet another increase in the number of households with a capital of at least one million euros in the Netherlands. 🤑

To put things into a richer perspective, there are currently 100,000 more millionaires in the Netherlands compared to 2008 — a rise that the NOS attributes to economic growth, a thriving business market, growing stock prices, and rising house prices.

Wealth could be also contagious, 🤧 because there seems to be a pattern. Municipalities like Bloemendaal and Laren have a higher number of millionaires (one in four households) whereas Groningen, Flevoland, and Limburg have the lowest number.

Calculations

Although their bank accounts will definitely look comfortable, according to Nu.nl, this does not mean that this group of people have a million euros in their bank account ready for an as-seen-on-MTV splurge.

This data is based on their capital worth estimate, meaning that the data accounted for other forms of wealth such as the value of their home and owned shares in businesses and assets, in addition to deducting any debts such as mortgages.

READ MORE | 7 reasons the Dutch don’t do debt

Even the millionaires can’t escape inflation, however. Despite this group’s consistent growth since 2014, 2020 millionaires have had less purchasing power over the years compared to individuals who were equally wealthy 12 years ago. 🧐

What do you think of the latest millionaires data from the Netherlands? Let us know in the comments!

Feature Image: outsiderzone/Depositphotos