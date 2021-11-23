Weekly update: 153,000 infections in one week, could this mean lockdown?

This week, Rutte warned that a stricter lockdown may be brought in if coronavirus infection numbers continue to rise. Unfortunately, it’s looking grim based on the RIVM weekly coronavirus figures from November 16 to November 23.

The number of hospitalisations and ICU admissions have increased while the number of deaths has scaled in the past week.

Over the past week, the RIVM has reported 153,957 new infections in the Netherlands. A substantial increase compared to last week’s report of 110,558 infections.

The percentage of positive tests also increased to 22.2% compared to 19.6% from the week before.

Deaths

The number of patients who have died from coronavirus-related complications has increased in the past week. This week, 265 people passed away, compared to 173 people the previous week.

Hospitalisations

Both the number of admissions to the nursing ward and the ICU has gone up. The past week saw 1,544 new admissions to the nursing ward and 289 new patients in the ICU. The week before, there were 1,173 and 217 respectively.

Dire warning

In light of the recent skyrocketing coronavirus infections, the Dutch Outbreak Management Team (OMT) is warning Dutchies, in all caps and sirens, that adhering to the current coronavirus measures in their light version is “the ONLY WAY” to avoid stricter measures in the future.

The OMT hasn’t expanded on its previous recommendations as of yet — they just want people to do better with the current measures in place to avoid future escalations.

Contamination parties

Yep, they’re two words that you don’t want to hear together. “Contamination parties” are being arranged by groups of people to intentionally infect themselves with the coronavirus. They are doing this in order to receive a proof of recovery certificate that allows them entry into public venues for a year in the Netherlands.

This allows people access to public life without needing to get vaccinated.

QR code for those with medical conditions who cannot receive the vaccine

During a debate about 2G measures, Minister of Health Hugo de Jonge announced that people who can’t be vaccinated due to medical reasons will be able to receive a QR code.

This announcement comes as an effort not to shut unvaccinated people out of public life in the Netherlands.

Keeping busy

Corona babies are apparently everywhere this year. The Netherlands has recorded a sharp rise in the number of babies born in the first nine months of 2021 reaching the highest birth rate since 2011.

Not only has 2021 seen an increase in first-time parents, but there have also been more second and third children born this year than usual.

Feature Image: koloz/despositphotos