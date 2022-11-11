The Number of Brits visiting the Netherlands is 7 times higher than last year (and they’re not alone)

Tourism in the Netherlands has been on the rise, bringing visitors from all over the world to the land of windmills, stroopwafels, and cheese. Which nation was most excited to pay us a visit? Well, the UK, of course!

In the third quarter of the year, which includes the entire summer period, the Netherlands saw a record 14.6 million tourists take their holidays in Dutch cities, reports CBS.

That is a lot of people, especially considering that the population of the Netherlands is 17.5 million.

British tourists make the Netherlands their playground

We’ve all experienced it on the streets of Amsterdam: a ragingly drunk collection of British women embarking on a hen party, cycling through the streets in skimpy bride and bridesmaid paraphernalia, can of gin and tonic in hand.

And, if you hadn’t seen it before this year, you most definitely did during the summer.

British tourists come in their thousands to enjoy all that Amsterdam has to offer. Image: Unsplash

The number of tourists visiting from the UK rose to 464,000. That figure is seven times the number of British tourists who visited the Netherlands during the same period in 2021.

Perhaps the Brits are trying to get as many trips in as they can before 2023, when things will get a heck of a lot more complicated for them.

Germans try out the Dutch way of life

But, not only did the Netherlands play host to thousands of Britons, it also hosted nearly 2.2 million German tourists over the course of the third quarter this year.

This was a 74% increase compared to the number of German tourists who visited in the third quarter of 2021.

Amsterdam is a popular tourist choice

Tourism in North Holland rose by a grand 57% as compared to figures from the same quarter in 2021. And, what major city resides in that part of the country?

Amsterdam, of course! The city hosted thousands of guests over the third quarter. We can just imagine all the hen parties, bachelor celebrations, family getaways, and drug-infused college trips the city was host to. 🥴

But, while North Holland saw an increase in tourism, cities such as Overijssel, Gelderland, and Zeeland saw a decrease in visitors.

Cities such as Groningen and Utrecht saw an 8% increase, and the South of Holland was host to 17% more tourists in the third quarter.

Dutch hotels under pressure

Hotels in major Dutch cities saw a massive increase in the number of foreign guests they hosted. In Amsterdam, there was an 88% increase in the number of tourists who stayed in the hotels, while in Utrecht, there was a 25% increase.

But, though tourism figures from people abroad doubled during the third quarter, the amount of Dutch citizens holidaying on Dutch soil decreased. This was especially clear in the number of domestic tourists who visited cottage sites in the Netherlands, as this number decreased by 18.4%.

Perhaps all those Dutchies are headed to France instead…

