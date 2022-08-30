One Dutch man dead and two wounded in drive-by shooting in Indianapolis

Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/34020707/stock-photo-patrol-officer-sits-on-motorcycle.html

Three Dutch commandos were shot at Friday night this weekend, in the American city of Indianapolis. One later died from his injuries, while the other two are still in the hospital.

The cause of the shooting is not yet clear, but it is assumed that a conflict in a nightlife situation might have been behind the actions, writes the NOS.

After the alleged bar conflict, the perpetrators drove past the hotel where the three Dutch soldiers were staying and shot several times at them as they were standing outside the building at around 4 AM.

No arrests yet

No one has been arrested yet, but there are suspects in the case, according to local American media.

The Netherlands sent three Dutch detectives to Indianapolis, to aid the investigation, writes RTL Nieuws.

They will gather their own information, but will not start a separate investigation, as they do not have jurisdiction in the U.S.

Tragedy overseas

According to Indianapolis media, this incident was the second triple-shooting in the area in just one week.

The American prosecutor recently expressed his grief and frustration to WRTV Indianapolis: “We continue to see lasting damage caused by the inability to resolve disputes before resorting to gun violence. We cannot tolerate this behaviour and the use of firearms or weapons as a resolution to conflict”.

The Dutch Ministry of Defence has also come out with an official statement in support of the soldier who passed away from the injuries.

“We are very much aggrieved by the loss of this highly professional serviceman and send our deepest condolences to his family and close colleagues. At this time, his close family and colleagues are with him”.

Feature Image:Depositphotos
