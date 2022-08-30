Prices hit the Netherlands: electricity reaches record high as gas plummets

NewsEconomyInternationalPolitics & Society
Lea Shamaa 🇺🇸🇱🇧
Lea Shamaa 🇺🇸🇱🇧
photo-of-dutch-gas-reserves
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/511354574/stock-photo-oil-reserves-wind-farm-eemshaven.html#:~:text=Oil%20reserves%20and%20wind%20farm%20in%20Eemshaven

In the Netherlands, electricity and gas prices have been increasing throughout 2022. Now, electricity costs are rising to new records as those for gas fall sharply.

The Netherlands saw an increase of 20% in energy prices in just the first three months of the year.

After that, energy companies began raising their variable rates from 20% to 30% — causing residents to experience soaring energy bills.

Today, international markets are dealing with skyrocketing electricity prices. Traders pay €1,000 for a megawatt-hour (MWh) of German electricity. In comparison, traders paid €200 at the start of the year.

On the other hand, gas prices (which have also been on a steep rise this year) fell by more than 15% — which values it at less than €280 per MWh.

Why is this happening?

The main reason for the rise in European electricity prices is the ongoing war in Ukraine and Russia’s dwindling gas supply to Europe, as gas is often used to generate electricity, writes NU.nl.

On top of that, many French nuclear power stations are under maintenance and taking longer than planned to work again fully.

In the case of gas, the fall in prices can give thanks to Germany, the largest European economy, for filling its gas reserves faster than expected.

The Netherlands is also on track

The lowlands also have plans to fill its gas reserves after Russia demanded they pay for the gas supply in rubles.

According to Statistics Netherlands, the gas stock’s fill level in the Netherlands is up to more than 70%.

Based on the EU’s intended target of 80% for November 1, the Netherlands is still on track, writes the NOS.

Have you felt the rise in energy prices in your wallet yet? Tell us about your experiences in the comments below! 👇

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous articleFive facts about the STAP subsidy that will inspire you to upskill your career
Next articleThe neighbourhoods in Utrecht: bringing you the best places to live in Utrecht
Lea Shamaa 🇺🇸🇱🇧
Lea Shamaa 🇺🇸🇱🇧
Lea has a passion for writing and sharing new ideas with the world. She enjoys film photography, Wes Anderson movies, fictional books and jazz music. She came to the Netherlands in 2019 for her media studies and has fallen in love with the country and its culture ever since. She loves to ride her bicycle in the city but also feels the need to overtake everyone on the bike lane (she's working on it).

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

International

The Netherlands wants to ban Russians from getting tourist visas

In the coming days, European leaders will discuss a ban on issuing tourist visas for Russian nationals. The news of...
Juni Moltubak -

Latest posts

The Netherlands wants to ban Russians from getting tourist visas

Juni Moltubak - 0
In the coming days, European leaders will discuss a ban on issuing tourist visas for Russian nationals. The news of a potential Russia ban...

The neighbourhoods in Utrecht: bringing you the best places to live in Utrecht

Abuzer van Leeuwen 🇳🇱 - 6
Wondering where to live in Utrecht? We set out to find you the best neighbourhoods (and yes, also some 'meh'  but inexpensive neighbourhoods too). Congratulations,...

Five facts about the STAP subsidy that will inspire you to upskill your career

Lea Shamaa 🇺🇸🇱🇧 - 0
We've all had dreams of becoming our best professional selves and excelling in our careers. Now, with the STAP subsidy, those wishes can come...

It's happening

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X