One in six Dutch people experience discrimination at work

According to a survey conducted by the Nationale Vacaturebank (National Vacancy Bank), about one in six Dutch people has been discriminated against at their work.

The survey is based on the answers of 2,500 people in the Netherlands, ranging from employees to employers and job seekers.

The type of discrimination felt by respondents is mainly due to negative remarks they’ve received or unequal treatment they’ve experienced at work.

Underreported discrimination

While these numbers may imply that unfair treatment is only experienced by a minority of workers in the Netherlands, many instances of discrimination often go unnoticed.

The report also shows that 12% of the respondents either know someone who has experienced discrimination or have seen it happen to their colleagues.

Sharita Boon, business director of DPG Recruitment, explains to RTL Nieuws that 40% of discrimination cases in 2021 weren’t reported or no actions were taken against it.

Lacking feelings of safety or optimism

The survey showed that one in five employees also don’t feel safe in the workplace. This mainly includes women and employees with a migrant background.

The survey showed that only 17% of the respondents believe that discrimination at work will decrease in the upcoming years.

This combination of lack of safety and optimism is felt among many workers in the Netherlands, which has negative impacts on their overall well-being and happiness.

