New trains could whisk you from Holland to the French Alps overnight

FeaturedNewsInternationalTraffic
Juni Moltubak
Juni Moltubak
Dutch-woman-waiting-for-train
Image: Freepik https://www.freepik.com/free-photo/rear-view-blond-woman-waiting-train-platform_2765991.htm#query=train%20people&position=1&from_view=search

Who wouldn’t love to hop on a night train and wake up in a French holiday spot? Well, soon you’ll be able to because European Sleeper and Sunweb are collaborating to make sustainable travel more accessible! 🚂

Here’s the plan 

The night train company European Sleeper and the large travel company Sunweb have come together in an exciting crossover episode to help Dutchies travel to France more easily.

The vision is that the trains will go to French winter sports locations, but they might also go to a French beach or two (whoop whoop!). The mountain trips are intended to start next winter, while the beach vacays are (logically enough) planned for next summer. 

READ MORE | 7 winter escapes from the Netherlands by train

To be determined

Wondering what else you should know about this new nightline? At the moment…not much. In fact, most details are still to be determined. For starters, it’s unclear when the trains will start chooing, but it’ll most likely be sometime next winter. 

Secondly, it’s not settled which day of the week the trains might leave. “At least once a week,” says co-founder of European Sleeper Chris Engelsman, but more information is still TBA. 

Finally, it’s unclear where exactly the trains will end up. Bourg-Saint-Maurice? Modane? We’ll have to wait and see, but it’ll certainly be somewhere under the French sun. 

All these uncertainties mean that some delays in the planning are to be expected, so stay calm and maybe map out a plan-B for your next vacation to the French Alps and/or beaches. 

Why should we care? 

It might sound a bit meh that some Dutch companies might be setting up a train that might go to France more or less once a week. But more train connections in Europe is actually great news! 🎉

READ MORE | New Dutch train services to six major EU cities are launching tomorrow!

Not only is sleeping on trains super comforting and chill (albeit maaaybe not the most comfortable), but it’s also a very efficient way to travel! 

You don’t have to pay for that one night of accommodation, you don’t have to spend a day travelling (since you’ll be travelling at night), and it’s way more inspiring and main-character-y than travelling by plane. 

More importantly, though, travelling by train is by far a more sustainable option than most alternatives. Joining the likes of Interrail, GreenCityTrip, and TUI, this new initiative is another sign that European travel habits might be moving in a greener direction — yay! 🌱

Would you be down for a night train to the French Alps/beaches? Tell us in the comments!

Feature Image:Freepik
Previous articleOne in six Dutch people experience discrimination at work
Next articleDutch Quirk # 81: Have toilets with an inspection shelf for their poo
Juni Moltubak
Juni Moltubak
Juni moved to the Netherlands after realizing how expensive tuition fees in the UK are, and never regretted her choice of studying in The Hague. After three years of Political Science, she is ready for a new adventure — an internship at DutchReview! When you don’t see her typing on her laptop she can be found strolling around Haagse Bos or sitting in her lovely garden scrolling through interior design TikToks.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Economy

Lawyers: excluding students from the energy allowance is illegal

The Dutch energy allowance is a one-off payment of €800 to mitigate financial hardship caused by rising energy costs. While...
Christine Stein Hededam 🇩🇰 -

Latest posts

Lawyers: excluding students from the energy allowance is illegal

Christine Stein Hededam 🇩🇰 - 0
The Dutch energy allowance is a one-off payment of €800 to mitigate financial hardship caused by rising energy costs. While the legislative amendment is...

Dutch Quirk # 81: Have toilets with an inspection shelf for their poo

Gaelle Salem - 0
Let’s be real. We’ve all experienced the ghastly event of having toilet water splash back up when we relieve ourselves. Well, the Dutch use...

One in six Dutch people experience discrimination at work

Lea Shamaa 🇺🇸🇱🇧 - 0
According to a survey conducted by the Nationale Vacaturebank (National Vacancy Bank), about one in six Dutch people has been discriminated against at their work....

It's happening

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X