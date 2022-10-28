Only emission-free cars allowed in the Netherlands from 2035

All cars sold in the European Union will have to run on either hydrogen or electricity by 2035, as fossil-fuel-driven vehicles were banned by EU member states yesterday evening.

The new law is part of the EU’s “Fit for 55” package and will drastically change the market in the world’s largest trading bloc.

This will likely make electric driving cheaper and more accessible than it currently is, writes NU.nl.

An urgent matter

The transportation industry is often referred to as the most pollutive sector there is, and action to curb the dangerous effects of climate change is therefore urgently needed.

When the law was proposed a year ago, it was seen as highly controversial, and the move to finalise the legislation this week was, somewhat surprising.

But, according to the European Commission, switching to zero-emission cars will be relatively straightforward.

That’s because the technology for electrifying cars is well-established and common in most countries across the globe.

It’s not all straight roads ahead

Naturally, not everyone’s happy about the new EU regulation, so there are bound to be some bumps in the road towards green transportation.

What about the charging the cars? Who is paying for the many more chargers at offices? Not to speak about EU coverage of quick charge stations. You will need to building thousends of those per country…. — Richard van de Vrie (@RichardvdVrie) October 28, 2022

At the moment, prices and access to electric charging stations play a central role in a consumer’s choice of vehicle.

Therefore, the EU must get to work at expanding the network of charging infrastructure, if they want to make the transition to non-polluting vehicles as comfortable as possible for its consumers.

And, of course, the producers of fossil fuel-driven cars are not cheering about this either.

But, an exception will ensure that manufacturers producing a relatively small number of vehicles a year will be granted one extra year to turn their production around. 😉

What do you think of the EU’s move towards clean vehicles? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!