Did you take the speaking exam as part of the Dutch inburgering process on August 13? Well, your result has been declared invalid.

Authorities have discovered that someone leaked the exam’s questions and answers on WhatsApp groups. As a result, participants will have to take the exam again.

A spokesperson from the College for Tests and Exams (CvTE) tells De Telegraaf that around 900 candidates across six different test locations will be affected by the decision.

How the exam works (and how it was cheated)

The B1-level speaking exam, part of the inburgering (civic integration) programme, is computer-based and requires candidates to respond to everyday situations by speaking into a microphone.

It typically lasts 25 minutes: includes short questions which can be answered quickly and an assignment where the examinee talks about a theme for a couple of minutes.

Since it’s prohibited to bring phones or paper inside the examination room, investigators believe that fraudsters took the exam themselves, memorised the assignments that you can’t practice online, and later shared them.

The leaked material, which included sample answers, was then widely shared among hundreds of participants through WhatsApp.

People are not happy about it

The revelation has left many honest test-takers frustrated, especially those who studied for months in preparation.

For many, the stakes are high: completing the integration exams within three years is a legal requirement, and delays can result in government fines.

Although CvTE announced that all affected candidates will be able to retake the exam free of charge, participants still face additional burdens such as travel costs, childcare arrangements and the lost time spent preparing.

