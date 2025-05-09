The top 3 best coffeeshops in Almere

- Advertisement -

If you’ve just moved to the Netherlands or are visiting for a while, you’re probably curious where to find the best coffeeshops in Almere.

While this city might not have the same international reputation as Amsterdam’s coffeeshops, it’s making a name for itself for quality cannabis.

Unlike the rest of the Netherlands (where weed is only decriminalised), Almere is part of the Dutch government’s wietexperiment (weed experiment). That means weed sold in Almere coffeeshops is fully legal and regulated.

Whether you’re a seasoned smoker or just want to dip your toes into the world of Dutch cannabis, here are the three best coffeeshops in Almere, from an Almere local.

1. Boerejongens Almere: a premium coffeeshop experience

Let’s kick things off with one of the most well-known names among the best Dutch coffeeshops: Boerejongens. Located right in the heart of Almere, at the Grote Markt, this place feels like a sleek, stylish, high-end dispensary rather than your typical dark coffeeshop.

What really makes this place stand out is that it stocks Hollandse Hoogtes, which offers some of the highest-quality weed in the Netherlands. The strains on offer are carefully selected and of premium quality and include some of my personal favourites.

Strain tip: If you’re ready for a relaxing night in, Gorilla Glue is my top recommendation. This indica dominant strain will let you sink into your couch like it’s a cloud, while its 40% sativa composition means you can still make it to the fridge. With a sweet and sour tang and an earthy smell, this is hands down the best pick for unwinding after a long day without completely zoning out.

The staff here are dressed in white lab coats, offer incredibly friendly service, and make it easy to ask about the different strains so you can find one that suits your needs.

The staff here are trained in advising the best (and legal) products. Image: DutchReview

There’s also always someone dressed in a blue shirt: these are experts in Almere’s legal weed experiment and are the best people to advise you over the legal strains.

Boerejongens is one of the best coffeeshops in Almere for a sophisticated yet chill experience.

2. Coffeeshop Chillie Kiki: affordable and authentic

Now, if you’re after something a little more laid-back and local, Coffeeshop Chillie Kiki is a great pick. An Almere institution since 2005, this coffeeshop was recently fully renovated but still has a solid reputation among locals for a down-to-earth vibe and affordable prices.

I’ve been here a few times, and it’s always the same: the staff are friendly but not too chatty, and the weed selection is fantastic for the price. They also have FYTA weed on the menu, which is legally produced and of high quality. At Chillie Kiki, I particularly like Fyta’s Race Fuel OG, a 50/50 strain with a high THC content (around 20%!) giving you an energising and uplifting effect.

Grab a joint, kick back, and enjoy the simple pleasures of a great weed session without spending a fortune, because this Almere coffeeshop is one of my favourites.

3. Coffeeshop Koffie & Dromen: chill vibes and good coffee

Coffeeshop Koffie & Dromen is perfect for those who enjoy a more relaxed, cosy vibe. The atmosphere is warm and relaxed, and the staff are as friendly as they come.

Best of all? This coffeeshop is on an authentic, vintage BOAT. Imagine smoking your joint while floating on the water. It’s one of those “only in the Netherlands” experiences, and trust me, it’s worth it.

My favourite strain here is the Rainbow Sherbert 11 (RS11), a brilliant cross between Pink Guava with a Sunset Sherbert. This strain is known for its calming effects, without making you a couch potato. With a fruity tang and hints of sour citrus, this is more than an ideal strain for on the go — it tastes good too.

The chilled-out vibe, the impressive and legal cannabis selection, and the boat make this place a truly memorable stop. Whether you’re looking to have a quiet afternoon by yourself or want to enjoy a smoke with friends, Koffie & Dromen is easily a top coffeeshop in Almere.

Can you smoke weed in Almere?

Yes! In Almere, buying and smoking weed in coffeeshops is not only allowed, but it’s completely legal.

Thanks to Almere’s involvement in the wietexperiment, you can be sure that the weed you’re buying is regulated and of high quality. It’s comes direct from the grower in a sealed package and has specific details on THC and CBD levels — now that’s fancy.

As of April 7, 2024, only fully regulated cannabis is sold, so you don’t have to worry about anything shady.

Just keep a couple of rules in mind:

You can only smoke in designated places: So no puffing in public areas or near schools, and no smoking tobacco indoors.

So no puffing in public areas or near schools, and no smoking tobacco indoors. You need to be 18 or older: Bring a valid ID with you — yep, even if you think you look 25, make sure you’ve got the proof.

Bring a valid ID with you — yep, even if you think you look 25, make sure you’ve got the proof. You can buy a maximum of five grams a day: Luckily, that’s enough for even the best of us to party.

The weed experiment means that weed in Almere is legal and regulated. Image: Freepik

Tips for smoking weed in Almere safely

While weed in Almere coffeeshops is legal, make sure to stay safe while smoking by:

Avoiding street dealers : Only buy from coffeeshops. Street dealers are illegal, and you don’t want to get caught up in anything dodgy or buy weed that’s laced with something else.

: Only buy from coffeeshops. Street dealers are illegal, and you don’t want to get caught up in anything dodgy or buy weed that’s laced with something else. Going easy : Dutch weed tends to be a bit stronger than what you might be used to, so take it slow and see how you feel.

: Dutch weed tends to be a bit stronger than what you might be used to, so take it slow and see how you feel. Remaining in safe environments: After you’ve smoked, take it easy. Don’t bike, drive, or explore too much — just chill out and let the buzz pass.

Other things to do in Almere (besides lighting up)

If you’ve got a bit of time to kill in Almere, don’t spend it all at coffeeshops. There’s plenty to see and do, and it’s a great way to take in the city after a relaxing sesh.

Visit the Oostvaardersplassen nature reserve : A beautiful nature reserve with wildlife like deer and wild horses. It’s perfect for a scenic walk after your smoke — take it from me. 😉

: A beautiful nature reserve with wildlife like deer and wild horses. It’s perfect for a scenic walk after your smoke — take it from me. 😉 Explore Almere Centrum : This is a design lover’s dream. The city is known for its modern, innovative architecture. If you appreciate good design, you’ll love it here.

: This is a design lover’s dream. The city is known for its modern, innovative architecture. If you appreciate good design, you’ll love it here. Walk around Almere Haven : A charming neighbourhood full of canals, cosy cafes, and quaint shops.

: A charming neighbourhood full of canals, cosy cafes, and quaint shops. Chill on Almeerder beach : In summer, this beach is the place to be. If you’re feeling adventurous, rent a paddleboard and enjoy the water. Got some extra time? Check out the rest of the Duin area, with cafes, restaurants, open-water pools, sailing schools, and more.

: In summer, this beach is the place to be. If you’re feeling adventurous, rent a paddleboard and enjoy the water. Got some extra time? Check out the rest of the Duin area, with cafes, restaurants, open-water pools, sailing schools, and more. Check out the PIT Safety Museum : For something a bit different, head to this quirky museum dedicated to safety and emergency services.

: For something a bit different, head to this quirky museum dedicated to safety and emergency services. Shop or catch a film: The shopping district is buzzing with shops, restaurants, and cinemas — perfect for a fun day out.

The Almere Haven is a top spot for visitors, and is close by to some of the best Almere coffeeshops. Image: Freepik

Final thoughts: Is Almere worth visiting for weed?

Almere might not have the same tourist draw as Amsterdam, but it’s got a unique, laid-back charm that makes it well worth the visit.

If you’re after high-quality weed without the crowds, this city delivers.

With coffeeshops like Boerejongens, Chillie Kiki, and Koffie & Dromen, you can enjoy a relaxing experience with top-notch cannabis in a calm, friendly atmosphere.

So, whether you’re a local or just passing through, Almere is a great place to light up and kick back. You won’t be disappointed!

