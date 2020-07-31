Thinking about going to the beach today, given that it’s the hottest day of the year? Well, so did the rest of the Netherlands.

The trains are also completely packed. According to the NOS, in the trains from Amsterdam Centraal to Zaandvort, it is impossible to maintain social distancing. Additional trains have been deployed to handle the influx of beachgoers.

The roads going to the coast are full of beachgoers. The roads going to Zaandvort and Castricum are filled with traffic jams, reports NOS. Meanwhile, an accident on a highway has led to a traffic jam of more than 20 kilometres, according to Omroep Zeeland.

Ga je vandaag de weg op? Houd rekening met files en vertragingen door recreatie- en vakantieverkeer. 🚗🚙 Onze collega's houden je in een #liveblog op de hoogte van het laatste nieuws rondom de #vakantiefiles.👇 https://t.co/Ohy773ZV5n — Rijkswaterstaat (@Rijkswaterstaat) July 31, 2020

The municipality in Noordwijk has also requested that people stop coming by car, as all parking spaces are full. People can still come with public transport and bicycles, however.

Extra measures are being taken to enforce social distancing. Some roads and parking spots have been closed and more enforcers have been deployed throughout the beach municipalities.

Also on a rush today to the beach? Try your best to stay safe and respect social distancing!

Feature Image: Schwoaze/Pixabay