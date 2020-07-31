Summer is finally here! At least for today, as the weather will drop back to around 20 degrees at the start of next week.

The highest temperature of 36 degrees will be reached in the south-east of the country. The rest of the country will have temperatures around 30 degrees, except for the north, where the weather will be slightly cooler, reports Weerplaza.

Tonight will also be a warm night, so if you’re not a fan of getting sunburned, an evening walk should definitely be very enjoyable. No matter what you do today, wear sun protection. One layer won’t be enough, so remember to use lotion several times throughout the day and to hydrate well. If you’re feeling nauseous from the heat, avoid being outside in the sun altogether.

Starting with tomorrow, the heat will slowly disappear, as cloud coverings will also increase. Bummer, we know, but a bit of a summer shower tomorrow will surely be useful to cool ourselves off.

By Sunday and Monday, the temperature will drop to 19 degrees. However, the temperature might pick up again later next week.

Feature Image: LeifLinding/Pixabay