More Dutchies choose to make their baby announcements gender neutral

In 2022, more Dutch parents gave gender neutral names to their babies instead of gender specific names, and we’re oohing and aahing at the effort. 👶

RTL Nieuws reports that Sam, Bo, Isa, Jip, and Lou were among the most popular names given to boys and girls this past year.

But that’s not the only thing that’s gender neutral — more Dutch parents are choosing to ditch gender-specific indicators when announcing the arrival of their bundle of joy.

Can one name be for all?

Onomistician Gerrit Bloothoft from Utrecht University tells RTL that although one name can be used for both genders, “one gender eventually wins.”

For example, the name Sam was given to 495 boys and to 85 girls.

Of course, generic girls’ and boys’ names were still used, but the unisex category was “by far the most popular”, tells Ellen Boertien of hippogeboortekaartes.nl

Which fits in perfectly with the new beige baby bedroom trend.

Why is this a trend?

Dutch parents want their children to grow up without stereotypical male-female indicators placed on them, allowing them to develop qualities and skills not necessarily tied to one gender.

And names aren’t the only thing that are becoming less gender specific.

Pink and blue are soooo 2010

Along with non-binary baby names came the ‘sad beige baby’ label. Beige is a gender neutral colour, just as the names Isa or Lou are gender neutral.

Despite the efforts, you can’t so easily sway everyone in a gender-neutral cradle. 🚼

If beige isn’t your colour, don’t fret just yet! Yellow, moss green, and terracotta are also popular baby room colours among Dutch parents. So don’t ditch your Pinterest baby room board, or you’ll regret it.

Bears, badgers, and bunnies?

What have these woodland animals got in common with a baby? They all start with the letter B! Just kidding (although it’s true).

It seems that the Dutch are also not looking to give any hints about their newborn’s gender in their choice of announcement cards. Cardseller Ellen tells RTL that “cards with forest animals are chosen a lot, which is gender-neutral.”

Pink, blue, Sam, Lou. The Dutch don’t care whether or not you can tell if their bald baby is male or female, they just want their children to grow up unbridled by gender stereotypes — and we love it. 💪

