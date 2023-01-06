More Dutchies choose to make their baby announcements gender neutral

NewsPolitics & Society
Eva Gabriella
Eva Gabriella
photo-of-cute-baby-smiling-on-white-sheets
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/43246561/stock-photo-laughing-baby-wearing-a-diaper.html

In 2022, more Dutch parents gave gender neutral names to their babies instead of gender specific names, and we’re oohing and aahing at the effort. 👶

RTL Nieuws reports that Sam, Bo, Isa, Jip, and Lou were among the most popular names given to boys and girls this past year. 

But that’s not the only thing that’s gender neutral — more Dutch parents are choosing to ditch gender-specific indicators when announcing the arrival of their bundle of joy.

Can one name be for all?

Onomistician Gerrit Bloothoft from Utrecht University tells RTL that although one name can be used for both genders, “one gender eventually wins.”

For example, the name Sam was given to 495 boys and to 85 girls.

READ MORE | No more unnecessary gender registration – New Dutch Government

Of course, generic girls’ and boys’ names were still used, but the unisex category was “by far the most popular”, tells Ellen Boertien of hippogeboortekaartes.nl

Which fits in perfectly with the new beige baby bedroom trend. 

Why is this a trend?

Dutch parents want their children to grow up without stereotypical male-female indicators placed on them, allowing them to develop qualities and skills not necessarily tied to one gender.

And names aren’t the only thing that are becoming less gender specific.

Pink and blue are soooo 2010 

Along with non-binary baby names came the ‘sad beige baby’ label. Beige is a gender neutral colour, just as the names Isa or Lou are gender neutral.

@skylarraecruz

and I’ll do it again

♬ original sound – skylarraecruz

Despite the efforts, you can’t so easily sway everyone in a gender-neutral cradle. 🚼

READ MORE | Having a baby in the Netherlands? All the Dutch vocab you’ll need

If beige isn’t your colour, don’t fret just yet! Yellow, moss green, and terracotta are also popular baby room colours among Dutch parents. So don’t ditch your Pinterest baby room board, or you’ll regret it.

Bears, badgers, and bunnies?

What have these woodland animals got in common with a baby? They all start with the letter B! Just kidding (although it’s true). 

It seems that the Dutch are also not looking to give any hints about their newborn’s gender in their choice of announcement cards. Cardseller Ellen tells RTL that “cards with forest animals are chosen a lot, which is gender-neutral.”

Pink, blue, Sam, Lou. The Dutch don’t care whether or not you can tell if their bald baby is male or female, they just want their children to grow up unbridled by gender stereotypes — and we love it. 💪

Would you give your baby a gender-neutral name? They are lovely. Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous article
Delivery man parks in front of Schiphol, leaves engine running, and jumps out to…catch a plane?
Next article
Vacation, free time and working hours in the Netherlands: all you need to know
Eva Gabriella
Eva Gabriella
After calling Malaysia her home for 19 years, Eva moved to Amsterdam to study literary and cultural analysis. Well, that was the academic theory — in reality it was more like “cultural shock.” Eva’s mastery of life in the Netherlands involved initiation into the richness of nocturnal hangouts, canals, cuisine, and upright and forthright cyclists (who she now rings her bell back at.) When she is not speeding her way through books, she is winding and weaving down endless straatjes, often finding herself, not so quite by chance, in a gezellig music bar!

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

News

Delivery man parks in front of Schiphol, leaves engine running, and jumps out to…catch a plane?

Last night, a special alarm went off at Schipol airport after a delivery van full of packages was parked with...
Francesca Burbano -

Latest posts

19 ways to actually make friends as an expat in the Netherlands

Christine Stein Hededam 🇩🇰 - 0
Leaving the familiarity of your home country and moving to the Netherlands is a giant leap. So, first of all, big kudos to you...

Vacation, free time and working hours in the Netherlands: all you need to know

Emma Brown - 7
Working in the Netherlands and want to know what your rights are? Then you've come to the right place! Here's all you need to...

Delivery man parks in front of Schiphol, leaves engine running, and jumps out to…catch a plane?

Francesca Burbano - 0
Last night, a special alarm went off at Schipol airport after a delivery van full of packages was parked with the engine running in...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.