The Netherlands is about to experience a partial eclipse!

NewsWeather
Heather Slevin
Heather Slevin
photo-of-partial-solar-eclipse-Netherlands
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/216927946/stock-photo-partial-solar-eclipse-cloudy.html

Get out those eclipse glasses, and don’t look directly at the sun! The Netherlands is about to experience a partial eclipse later this morning. 

The eclipse is set to begin at exactly 11:08 AM this morning, so if you’re sitting in an important meeting and feel like Godzilla has just stood in front of the sun, don’t panic. 

Spooky vibes — but not too spooky

In fact, it won’t be too terrifying. From the Netherlands, about 22% of the sun will be covered, making it look more like someone just taken a bite out of the star, reports the NOS

Sounds like the perfect warm-up to the spooky season.  😲

Peaks at 12 PM

The peak of the eclipse will occur at 12:05 PM. If you look closely, you should see that the left upper edge of the sun will be totally covered by the moon. 🌑

The eclipse will then end at 1:03 PM. 

This is the first time there has been a partial eclipse since last summer. Usually, when there is a partial eclipse in some parts of the world, there will be a total eclipse somewhere else, though this is not the case this time around. 

READ MORE | Keep your eyes to the sky: huge meteorite shower graces the Netherlands

In fact, we’ll actually be waiting a good while before we see this phenomenon again! 

The next time there will be a partial eclipse in the Netherlands will be in March 2025 — so get yourself out into the streets today and have a look before it’s too late! 🔭

Eclipse glasses available in certain places

You’ve got a casual pair of eclipse glasses, right? Well, if not, some places, such as the Utrecht Museum and Sonnenborgh observatory, will have glasses available for visitors to watch and enjoy the eclipse. 

This is an exciting day also for children who are off school this week, as they’ll get the chance to peak at the eclipse through a special solar telescope. 

A partial eclipse also took place earlier this year! 😍

But, do be sure to use eclipse glasses or binoculars with the image projected onto a piece of paper, as even with a partial eclipse, staring directly at the sun can severely damage your eyes, physicist and observatory volunteer Rianne Plantenga tells the NOS. 

And, no, your sunglasses aren’t enough to protect you! 😎

No glasses? No problem. 

Another way to watch without damaging your ever-so-important eyes is to watch through a small hole in a piece of cardboard, and project the image of the sun onto a white sheet of paper about two feet behind it.

Will you be watching the eclipse today? Tell us in the comments below! 👇

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous article
Halloween in the Netherlands: the ultimate [and spookiest] guide for 2022
Next article
Why don’t the Dutch like to use curtains?
Heather Slevin
Heather Slevin
Heather is a Dublin native, addicted to catching the Luas, the Irish version of a tram, for one stop, and well used to the constant rain and shine. Seeking to swap one concrete city for another (with a few more canals and a friendlier attitude to cyclists) here she is with the Dutch Review! As a Creative Writing student, she can usually be found sweating over the complicated formatting of her latest poem or deep inside the pages of a book, and loves writing, writing, writing.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Economy

Sorry Amsterdammers, public transport will be even more expensive in 2023

Public transport is already expensive in Amsterdam, but there will be almost an 8.5% increase in prices starting in 2023.  If...
Mihály Droppa -

Latest posts

18 charming things to do in Haarlem

Heather Slevin - 0
So, you’ve managed to find your way to Haarlem, Netherlands, otherwise known as ‘little Amsterdam’. However, now that you’ve landed in the picturesque streets, you’re...

Sorry Amsterdammers, public transport will be even more expensive in 2023

Mihály Droppa - 0
Public transport is already expensive in Amsterdam, but there will be almost an 8.5% increase in prices starting in 2023.  If you don't want to...

Where to live in Rotterdam: the ultimate guide to Rotterdam’s neighbourhoods

Jana Vondráčková 🇨🇿 - 5
So you’ve made the decision to move to Rotterdam — the city with the biggest port in Europe, mind-blowing architecture, and overall the coolest...

It's happening

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X