Dutch summer temperatures are set to break records this Friday

Just when you thought summer was out faster than Liz Truss, Dutch autumn weather pulls a 180 and promises record-breaking warm temperatures ahead! ☀️

This week is likely to have sunny and dry weather for many parts of the country, says NOS.

Based on these projections, it could potentially break previously set autumn temperature records.

The week at a glance

Although hotter autumn temperatures were already predicted, this week offers a significant increase in temperatures — to summer values!

Wednesday is likely to hit 19 degrees Celcius, with Thursday being even warmer at 21 degrees Celcius.

Good morning all, this is the weather that we used to call "Groot hemel met wolken weer" the typical Dutch skies from 17th century seascapes pic.twitter.com/EHXxYOZfNw — Dit Eiland (@diteiland) October 25, 2022

Friday, however, promises to be the warmest day of the week, with temperatures hovering at a very summer-like 22 degrees Celsius. Perfect for some drinks and tapas on a terras (at least while it lasts!) 🍹

Record-breaking weather on the horizon

Speaking to NOS, weather forecaster Gerrit Hiemstra dubbed the predictions “truly exceptional.”

Late October temperatures are usually never so high (something we know only too well ☔️), but there is a low-pressure area still supplying warm air from Southern Europe.

This supply of warm air could see this week’s temperatures breaking records made in 2006, where it was a whopping 22.1 degrees in De Bilt.

The culprit? Climate change

However, Hiemstra warns that this heat may not be as exceptional 10 or 20 years in the future.

These autumn temperatures will become more common as climate change causes all seasonal temperatures to grow warmer.

And that’s not so leuk for a country that mostly lies below sea level!

