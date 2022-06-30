A free outdoor beach cinema is coming to Scheveningen (buuut it’s already sold out)

Geweldig! To end the perfect summer evening right, Pathé has opened an outdoor cinema set in the lush surrounds of Scheveningen beach!

A nice walk, a breath of fresh air, and a fun time with family and friends at the beach. What could make an already perfect day even better for Nederlanders? How about an outdoor movie theatre! 😍

After an afternoon in the summer sun, Pathé has made it possible for folks to end their days on the beach by watching some of their favourite classic films on a gigantic screen.

Now, what films are we talking about here? 🤔

Throwback classics and new faves

On the first movie night, which will take place on August 5, everyone’s favourite Hollywood flick featuring loads and loads of dinosaurs will grab a starring role in the outdoor cinema. It’s ‘Jurassic Park’! 🦖

On the second movie night, taking place on August 6, the iconic and incredibly nostalgic musical film starring everyone’s favourite summer lovin’ duo, Sandy and Danny, ‘Grease’ will grace the silver screen! 🎵

On the last movie night, on August 7, a shocking true story of the family behind the Italian fashion empire, Gucci, starring a whole bunch of legends (but just to name a few…Al Pacino, Lady Gaga, Jared Leto, and Salma Hayek) will take to the cinema screen. It’s ‘House of Gucci’!

We may need to wait for 2023

Unfortunately (but not surprising), the outdoor cinema has already been sold out with eager Nederlanders ready to spend a night of entertainment on the beach. (Plus, it’s freeee! That’s Dutchies’ favourite price).

Although you might’ve missed your chance to experience this year’s fantastic outdoor cinema at Scheveningen beach, it’s a good thing to know in case Pathé decides to host another one next summer! 🥳

Would you have attended this beach cinema? Tell us in the comments below! 👇