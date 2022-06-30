Dutch pilots offer to help with security at Schiphol to prevent chaos

We’ve all been watching the chaos at Schiphol Airport with dismay — including Dutch pilots. Luckily, they’ve decided to do something about it.

The Pilots Union (VNV) has announced that pilots are offering up their services to help with security at the airport. 👏

We know what you’re thinking: pilots at security — could this mean King Willy may be pushing my bag through the security belt??

Unfortunately, while we’re sure he sympathises with the situation, we imagine he won’t take it that far. But other, less royal pilots? Yes!

Why do they want to help?

It’s not only holiday goers who are affected by Schiphol’s decision to cancel a large number of flights this summer — while we’re missing out on some sand between our toes, pilots are missing out on work.

READ MORE | These airlines are scrapping flights from Schiphol this summer

By jumping into security, pilots may be able to make sure that more of their flights actually leave. “If we can ensure that one extra plane can take off, that is already a gain,” a spokesperson for the VNV tells NU.nl.

It’s not yet known just how many Dutch pilots are willing to help, but the spokesperson is certainly optimistic. “Our pilots are very involved. I expect a lot of them are willing to do this.”

The VNV is quick to point out that the pilots stand with the strikes, “We stand on the ground for our colleagues and support them in good and fair agreements with their employers.”

Easily integrated

While it’s not so easy for the average person to join the ranks and become part of Schiphol’s security department, as part of their role, pilots can already do this.

However, they won’t be the ones to pat you down or tell you for the fifth time to REMOVE YOUR KEYS FROM YOUR POCKET as this requires extra training. However, they would be able to fill some other “security functions.”

