PCR tests and quarantine: Dutch health experts advise strict measures for travellers to the Netherlands

Christine Stein Hededam 🇩🇰
woman-waiting-by-airport-gate-with-facemask-and-gloves
While many of us have been busy booking flights for the holidays, the National Institute for Public Health and Environment (RIVM) has been busy recommending new travel restrictions.

And what are they? The RIVM advises the Dutch government to enact new travel restrictions for the Netherlands — but don’t go cancelling your Christmas travels just yet!

Mandatory PCR tests for all travellers to the Netherlands

What would these look like? Amongst others, the RIVM urges mandatory coronavirus tests for all travellers — including people who are members of the double jab club (aka fully vaccinated). For unvaccinated travellers from outside the EU, they also recommend a quarantine obligation.

And that’s not all that’s on the table, according to De Jonge’s tweets the Dutch cabinet is also looking to discuss the following:

“We also want to make agreements in a European context about:
✈️pre-departure testing for non-EU travellers
✈️ quarantine obligation for everyone on arrival from a very high-risk area and for unvaccinated on arrival from non-EU areas”

No strict travel measures yet

Thankfully for nervous internationals, the government is looking to other European countries before enacting new regulations, reports the RTL Nieuws.

The Dutch Minister of Health, Hugo de Jonge, wants to consult with other EU countries to avoid a “patchwork” of travel restrictions across Europe, says a ministry spokesperson. Additionally, the Dutch government hopes to receive advice on the Omnikron variant that’s apparently been laying low in the Netherlands since before its rise to international fame.

What do you think of the potential travel restrictions? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image: samwordley@gmail.com/Depositphotos

Christine Stein Hededam 🇩🇰
