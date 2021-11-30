The Netherlands had the Omicron variant before it was globally classified

NewsHealthInternational
Farah Al Mazouni
picture-of-a-woman-in-a-mask
Image: Polina Tankilevitch/Pexels https://www.pexels.com/photo/woman-in-white-face-mask-3873193/

’twas before the two KLM planes, the hotel escaping couple, and the WHO’s classification as a variant of concern — that the first Omicron cases were in the Netherlands.

In fact, some Dutch cases of the concerning coronavirus variant can be detected as far back as 19 and 23 November.

In samples taken by the Dutch lab, Saltro, the Municipal Health Service (GGD) reported that some samples collected on these dates contained an abnormality in the spike of protein found in the virus. 🦠

Of these concerning samples, two cases have now been confirmed to be Omicron. However, it’s not yet certain whether the individuals have been to South Africa. Following this discovery, the GGDs have launched an investigation into the cases and contacted the people involved.

Ramifications

The World Health Organization (WHO) currently assesses the current Omicron global risk as “very high” with uncertainties on the degree of vaccine immunity and effectiveness.

The two KLM planes that landed from South Africa in Amsterdam carried 13 cases of the Omicron variant — which at that time, were thought to be the first in the Netherlands.

Follow DutchReview on Facebook and Instagram for the latest on the coronavirus in the Netherlands.

Feature Image: Polina Tankilevitch/Pexels

Previous articleDutch Quirk #46: Never close their curtains
Next articleWeekly update: infections rise slightly, while deaths skyrocket
Farah Al Mazouni
Farah believes she's been on many adventures during her millennial life, each for a different (sometimes invisible) purpose. The latest adventure whisked her away to Amsterdam for love, and what a magical surprise she found in this city. Armed with imaginary confetti in her pocket, and ready to celebrate all wins, big and small, Farah says "ahla w sahla" or “welcome” to her latest adventure in this wonderland.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Health

Coronavirus in the Netherlands: all you need to know [UPDATED]

Coronavirus continues to sweep across the Netherlands and the globe. Here's up-to-date information, as it happens, on COVID-19 in Holland.  The...
DutchReview Crew -

Latest posts

Coronavirus in the Netherlands: all you need to know [UPDATED]

DutchReview Crew -
Coronavirus continues to sweep across the Netherlands and the globe. Here's up-to-date information, as it happens, on COVID-19 in Holland.  The Netherlands reported its first...

Weekly update: infections rise slightly, while deaths skyrocket

Nicole Ogden 🇹🇭 🇺🇸 -
The RIVM has released its weekly coronavirus figures from November 23 to November 30. The number of hospitalisations has increased slightly, while the number of deaths went up...

The Netherlands had the Omicron variant before it was globally classified

Farah Al Mazouni -
'twas before the two KLM planes, the hotel escaping couple, and the WHO's classification as a variant of concern — that the first Omicron...

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X