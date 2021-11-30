The Netherlands had the Omicron variant before it was globally classified

’twas before the two KLM planes, the hotel escaping couple, and the WHO’s classification as a variant of concern — that the first Omicron cases were in the Netherlands.

In fact, some Dutch cases of the concerning coronavirus variant can be detected as far back as 19 and 23 November.

In samples taken by the Dutch lab, Saltro, the Municipal Health Service (GGD) reported that some samples collected on these dates contained an abnormality in the spike of protein found in the virus. 🦠

Of these concerning samples, two cases have now been confirmed to be Omicron. However, it’s not yet certain whether the individuals have been to South Africa. Following this discovery, the GGDs have launched an investigation into the cases and contacted the people involved.

Ramifications

The World Health Organization (WHO) currently assesses the current Omicron global risk as “very high” with uncertainties on the degree of vaccine immunity and effectiveness.

The two KLM planes that landed from South Africa in Amsterdam carried 13 cases of the Omicron variant — which at that time, were thought to be the first in the Netherlands.

Feature Image: Polina Tankilevitch/Pexels