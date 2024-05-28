People in the Netherlands are spending a ridiculous amount of their income on housing

*Gulp* 🥲

Lyna Meyrer 🇱🇺
Lyna Meyrer 🇱🇺
How much do you spend on your Dutch rent or mortgage each month? Wait, wait, I know; a poep ton. 😭

How do I know? Because a recent study by the Dutch Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS) shows that people in the Netherlands have some of the highest housing costs compared to their income in all of Europe.

How bad is it?

Good question. The answer is that Dutch residents spend an average of 23% of their income on rent or mortgages.

That’s three per cent more than the EU average of 20%. 📈

But of course, that’s just an average. And many people (yours truly included) spend a lot more of their income on housing — some even more than half. 👇

Comment
byu/blank_walls_23 from discussion
inNetherlands

How bad is it, really? Well, let’s put it this way: with these numbers, residents of the Netherlands spend the 6th highest amount of their income on rent or mortgages.

Only in Greece, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg and Bulgaria do people spend a greater part of their income on housing costs.

And… rents are going up

The CBS also analysed rental prices more generally and noted that rental prices in the Netherlands have skyrocketed by a whopping 18.5% in the past nine years.

Sounds bad? It is! But it could be much worse.

As the CBS’s research suggests, a number of Eastern European countries have seen rents go up by over 50% in the past decade, including in Slovenia, Hungary, and Poland. Lithuania is taking the crown with an increase of 68%.

The EU average for rent increases since 2015 sits at 13.3%.

How much of your income do you spend on housing costs? Share your thoughts in the comments.

Lyna Meyrer 🇱🇺
Lyna Meyrer 🇱🇺
Say 'hoi' to Lyna, our Senior Writer at DutchReview! Fueled by a love for writing, social media, and all things Dutch, she joined the DR family in 2022. Since making the Netherlands her home in 2018, she has collected a BA in English Literature & Society (Hons.) and an RMA in Arts, Literature and Media (Hons.). Even though she grew up just a few hours away from the Netherlands, Lyna remains captivated by the guttural language, quirky culture, and questionable foods that make the Netherlands so wonderfully Dutch.

