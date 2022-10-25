Sorry Amsterdammers, public transport will be even more expensive in 2023

Public transport is already expensive in Amsterdam, but there will be almost an 8.5% increase in prices starting in 2023.

If you don’t want to spend a fortune on metroing around Amsterdam, it’s time to develop an even more profound connection with your fiets.

As fuel becomes more and more expensive, it is impossible to keep ticket prices at the current level, according to Het Parool.

Why only in Amsterdam?

The basic rate for public transport in the Netherlands is determined nationally, so that’s only possible to change in the whole country all at once.

But in the capital (and in the surrounding areas), The Amsterdam Transport Region is the one who determines the price per kilometre — and they want to make some changes.

On average, the rates in and around Amsterdam will become 8.5% more expensive. It might not sound a lot, but if your daily (let’s say €10) travel expenses are a euro more expensive (€10.85), at some point, you will recognize it.

Problem solved?

Remote workplaces are on the rise; fewer people are commuting to their workplaces daily. Most of Amsterdam is famous for being easily reachable by bike if you can manage without public transport.

Voila! The (white?) carriage! Image: Depositphotos

What if, because of the high prices, fewer people will choose public transport in their daily travels? Is it possible to sustain the current system?

They hope the current measures will help the staff shortage issue, and Amsterdammers will still choose public transport over cars.

‘Travellers will be somewhat compensated for the ever-increasing costs and will be positive about public transport. With this, we want to keep public transport attractive for the traveller as an alternative to the car‘, writes Transport Region in their new report.

Are you planning to use public transport in Amsterdam, or is it time to switch to your bike completely?