Special treat: Here’s why you should be looking to the sky tonight

NewsEnvironment
Christopher Conway
Christopher Conway
Last updated
1 minute read
Photo-of-trees-silhouhetted-against-purple-and-orange-gradient-night-sky-with-thousands-of-meteors-streaking-through
Image: Dreamstime https://www.dreamstime.com/stock-photo-perseid-meteor-shower-satellites-airglow-light-pollution-image76590464

If you keep your eyes on the skies over the next few nights, you’ll be treated to a shooting star show. 

Earth will pass by an annual meteor shower named the Perseids, which NASA calls “the best meteor shower of the year.” Pretty cool, right?

Your best chance of seeing the shooting stars is between Monday evening and Tuesday morning around 3:45 AM.

If you’re not a morning person, fear not: you just need to stay awake until it gets fully dark at around 11 PM to catch the phenomenon. 

If that doesn’t suit your schedule, you can still enjoy the show the following evening.

To get the best view, you should look towards the northeast. 

What will the conditions be like? 

The Earth passes the Perseid shower around this time every year, but conditions this year are much better for the stargazers than last year.

“There will be virtually no cloud cover in the coming days… which makes conditions perfect for sitting in the garden and looking at the sky,” NOS weatherman Willemijn Hoebert told the NOS

So grab your morning coffee — or a warm Chocomel — early tomorrow and catch the show in the sky. 

Where will you watch the meteor shower?  Let us know in the comments below. 👇

Feature Image:Image: Dreamstime
Previous article
Here’s how much money Dutch athletes win with an Olympic medal
Christopher Conway
Christopher Conway
Chris hails from the beautiful (and occasionally rainy) Donegal, Ireland. With a degree in History and English under his belt, he’s now diving into an MA in Journalism. Having grown up in Ireland, he’s no stranger to a bit of rain, so the Dutch weather feels just like home to him. In fact, when it comes to Dutch rain, it’s like Ireland but with more bikes and fewer sheep!

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

News

Here’s how much money Dutch athletes win with an Olympic medal

We've spent the last two weeks glued to our screens, watching incredible athletes accomplish unthinkable things. While the ultimate goal...
Samantha Dixon 🇦🇺 -

Latest posts

Here’s how much money Dutch athletes win with an Olympic medal

Samantha Dixon 🇦🇺 - 0
We've spent the last two weeks glued to our screens, watching incredible athletes accomplish unthinkable things. While the ultimate goal for most athletes is,...

Students, you can now enjoy one of the best bank accounts FOR FREE!

Samantha Dixon 🇦🇺 - 0
Books, tuition fees, rent, beers, and no time for a real job — being a student is expensive. Luckily, the Netherlands’s neobank par excellence,...

Here’s where Princess Alexia just chose to study (and it’s not in the Netherlands)

Lottie Gale 🇬🇧 - 0
Leaving the rumours of a homegrown degree in the dust, it's been announced that the Princess will study at University College London. The second daughter...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work with us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

© 2023 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.