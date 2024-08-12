If you keep your eyes on the skies over the next few nights, you’ll be treated to a shooting star show.

Earth will pass by an annual meteor shower named the Perseids, which NASA calls “the best meteor shower of the year.” Pretty cool, right?

Your best chance of seeing the shooting stars is between Monday evening and Tuesday morning around 3:45 AM.

If you’re not a morning person, fear not: you just need to stay awake until it gets fully dark at around 11 PM to catch the phenomenon.

If that doesn’t suit your schedule, you can still enjoy the show the following evening.

To get the best view, you should look towards the northeast.

What will the conditions be like?

The Earth passes the Perseid shower around this time every year, but conditions this year are much better for the stargazers than last year.

“There will be virtually no cloud cover in the coming days… which makes conditions perfect for sitting in the garden and looking at the sky,” NOS weatherman Willemijn Hoebert told the NOS.

So grab your morning coffee — or a warm Chocomel — early tomorrow and catch the show in the sky.

Where will you watch the meteor shower? Let us know in the comments below. 👇