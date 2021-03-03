Good news for vaccine enthusiasts! Not only has the Netherlands ordered millions of doses of the Jenssen vaccine, but from April the country will also receive considerably more Pfizer-BioNtech vaccines every week. This brings up the number of vaccines coming into the Netherlands each week to 500,000.

Outgoing Minister of Health Hugo de Jonge tweeted the good news yesterday. “This ensures we can speed up the vaccination process again,” he writes. He also claims that anyone in the Netherlands can receive their first dose of the vaccine by July.

Mooi nieuws! Vanaf april gaat #BioNTech/@pfizer fors meer vaccins leveren. Nederland ontvangt die maand elke week ongeveer een half miljoen doses. Een dikke verdubbeling. En dat zorgt dus opnieuw voor versnelling. #mouwenopstropen pic.twitter.com/0NoYvpWOls — Hugo de Jonge (@hugodejonge) March 2, 2021

An unclear timeline

In spite of this good news, it is unclear exactly when these vaccines will be administered. Spokespersons for both, the Ministry of Health and Pfizer, told NU that these new deliveries won’t affect the number of vaccinations administered in the second quarter.

It remains uncertain when exactly in April the Netherlands can expect these vaccines and there is much planning that needs to be done, according to the spokespersons.

Creeping up the leaderboard

When it comes to giving out the first dose of the vaccine, the Netherlands is now fourth place in the EU. This means 1.8 million adults in the Netherlands have already received the first dose of the vaccine.

The country remains slightly behind in terms of the number of adults who are fully vaccinated, but this new influx of Pfizer-BioNtech vaccines could help to raise that ranking.

Ad

What do you think of the vaccine timeline? Let us know in the comments!

Feature Image: Artem Podrez/ Pexels