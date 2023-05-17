Princess Ariane to attend luxury resort –oops, we mean high school in Italy

NewsPolitics & Society
Ellen Ranebo
Ellen Ranebo
view-of-UWC-adriatic-school
Image: UWC Adriatic

In a press release from the Dutch government, it has been revealed that Princess of Orange-Nassau Ariane Wilhelmina Máxima will continue her high school studies in style. 

Specifically, she will start her International Baccalaureate at the United World College Adriatic in north-east Italy. 

Studying or spa-ing? What’s the difference, eh? 

With a whopping €46,000 tuition fee, the school promises to provide a “holistic” education for its wealthy attendees.

Whether that entails detoxing spa treatments, yoga in the afternoons, or crystal healing, is something we mere mortals can only speculate about. 

High school was a fever dream for a lot of us, but between what we imagine will be the caviar-coated breakfasts and imported elephant tusk furniture, something tells us she’ll be okay. 

view-of-UWC-adriatic-school
Resembling a 5-star seaside resort, the school’s building is a far cry from the graffiti-covered, concrete high schools most other 16-year-olds have come to know. Image: UWC Adriatic

According to the press release, her parents (Queen Maxima and King Willem Alexander) are attempting to keep this whole affair on the down low, insisting any information about their children’s luxurious education is strictly private. We wonder why…

The House of Orange-Nassau has drawn a lot of criticism in recent years for enjoying an “ostentatious” lifestyle. This was partly why they stopped using their flashy golden horse-drawn carriage: 

Enjoying the youngest child treatment 

At sweet 16, Princess Ariane is the youngest of three daughters, and likely receiving the “‘youngest child treatment”’ from the already excessively indulgent Dutch royal family. 

Don’t forget, these are the same people who, in the middle of coronavirus restrictions, threw their daughter Amalia a shameless shindig for her 18th birthday that garnered a crowd of nearly 100 alcohol-fuelled guests.

READ MORE | Princess Amalia’s birthday party had way too many guests

Not to mention the family’s ill-timed jet-setting in October of 2020 to bask in the Greek sun instead of adhering to lockdown measures like everyone else — which the King followed up with an awkward, half-hearted apology.

READ MORE | Royal family returns from Greek holiday after 24 hours following outrage

Perhaps Ariane, the baby of the family, will have a similar extravaganza for her going-away party. 

Whatever happens, us muggles will be here to witness it, mouths agape, as crop dusters draw a portrait of her face in the skyline. (No hate though, Ariane, you’re still an icon). 

two-young-people-sailing-at-uwc-school
Need to blow off steam during the stressful exam season? You can just take a quick sail outing in the school courtyard (which happens to be an ocean). Image: UWC Adriatic

Enjoy your “holistic” studies, princess! Ignore us, we’re just jealous. 

How does this compare to your high school experience? Tell us your thoughts in the comments!

Feature Image:UWC Adriatic
Previous article
There’s a completely solar-powered bus station in Tilburg (and it looks super slick!)
Next article
Amsterdam has a café FOR DOGS (and we are obsessed!)
Ellen Ranebo
Ellen Ranebo
As someone half Swedish and half Irish who has lived in the Netherlands, the UK, and attended an American School, Ellen is a cocktail of various nationalities. Having had her fair share of bike accidents, near-death experiences involving canals, and miscommunications while living here (Swedish and Dutch have deceptively similar words with very different meanings), she hopes to have (and document) plenty more in future.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Entertainment

Amsterdam has a café FOR DOGS (and we are obsessed!)

You’ve heard of a cat café, but now it’s the dogs’ turn. This dog café is complete with a dog...
Julia de Oliveira Moritz -

Latest posts

The complete and unadulterated guide to sex in the Netherlands

Vlad Moca-Grama - 6
Sex in the Netherlands is no taboo subject, as anyone who has taken a stroll through the De Wallen district of Amsterdam finds out....

Pollen, allergies, and hay fever in the Netherlands: how to survive it

Emma Brown - 7
Ah, the sun is shining, birds are singing, and spring is on its way. But you know what else is coming to the Netherlands?...

Amsterdam has a café FOR DOGS (and we are obsessed!)

Julia de Oliveira Moritz - 0
You’ve heard of a cat café, but now it’s the dogs’ turn. This dog café is complete with a dog ball pit, a cupboard...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.