Step aside, Albert Heijn: this Dutch supermarket is now the most expensive chain in the Netherlands

Felt like your boterham is costing you more than usual? Basic staples such as potatoes, rice, and milk are costing you 15% more than they were six months ago. Especially if your go-to supermarket is Spar, which has been found to be the most expensive Dutch supermarket.

The Consumers’ Association (Consumentenbond), a union promoting consumer protection in the Netherlands, compared more than 100 products across 14 supermarkets, according to RTL Nieuws.

A 15% price increase

Not only have prices risen on average by 15% since November 2022, but some products have doubled in price compared to two years ago. (Who said inflation wasn’t a problem anymore?)

Prices increased most dramatically from December 2022 to January 2023, where the price of 150 products increased every day. The Dutch are known for being stingy, but we get it when grocery prices are like this…

Prices in a Dutch supermarket are insane 12 eggs 4,30… this is just madness pic.twitter.com/BnfSxWv8PJ — Chris MLG (@ChrisMLG6) April 23, 2023

Which ingredients will cost you the most? The price of sugar, cauliflower, and brown bread buns have risen the most in the last six months, by a whopping 78%, 54%, and 43%, respectively.

Fortunately, some supermarket products are finally getting a bit cheaper again. Sunflower oil, as well as butter, fresh fruit, and vegetables, are becoming more affordable.

Spar, the most expensive Dutch supermarket

The union also compared and ranked which Dutch supermarkets are the most and least expensive

Spar takes first place, by far, for the highest average price for groceries. Groceries at Spar will cost you a whopping 20% more than average prices.

The Dutch’s beloved Albert Heijn and Jumbo sell their products for the average price in the Netherlands.

Supermarket Prices compared to the average Dutch supermarket Dirk 11% cheaper 💵 Hoogvliet 8% cheaper 💵 Vomar 6% cheaper 💵 Deka 5% cheaper 💵 Lidl 3% cheaper 💵 Aldi 1% cheaper 💵 Albert Heijn 0% (average) Jumbo 0% (average) Plus 0% (average) Jan Linders 1% more expensive 😳 Coop 3% more expensive 😳 Picnic 5% more expensive 😳 Poiesz 6% more expensive 😳 Spar 20% more expensive 😳

The cheapest supermarket to get the best buck for your money? Dirk and Hoogvliet prices sit between 8%-11% below the average.

