Step aside, Albert Heijn: this Dutch supermarket is now the most expensive chain in the Netherlands

FeaturedNewsEconomyPolitics & Society
Naomi Lamaury
Naomi Lamaury
picture-of-stocked-dutch-supermarket-albert-heijn
Image: Depositphotos https://nl.depositphotos.com/

Felt like your boterham is costing you more than usual? Basic staples such as potatoes, rice, and milk are costing you 15% more than they were six months ago. Especially if your go-to supermarket is Spar, which has been found to be the most expensive Dutch supermarket. 

The Consumers’ Association (Consumentenbond), a union promoting consumer protection in the Netherlands, compared more than 100 products across 14 supermarkets, according to RTL Nieuws

A 15% price increase

Not only have prices risen on average by 15% since November 2022, but some products have doubled in price compared to two years ago. (Who said inflation wasn’t a problem anymore?)

Prices increased most dramatically from December 2022 to January 2023, where the price of 150 products increased every day. The Dutch are known for being stingy, but we get it when grocery prices are like this…

Which ingredients will cost you the most? The price of sugar, cauliflower, and brown bread buns have risen the most in the last six months, by a whopping 78%, 54%, and 43%, respectively. 

READ MORE | Online grocery shopping: a guide to Dutch grocery delivery services

Fortunately, some supermarket products are finally getting a bit cheaper again. Sunflower oil, as well as butter, fresh fruit, and vegetables, are becoming more affordable. 

Spar, the most expensive Dutch supermarket

The union also compared and ranked which Dutch supermarkets are the most and least expensive 

Spar takes first place, by far, for the highest average price for groceries. Groceries at Spar will cost you a whopping 20% more than average prices. 

The Dutch’s beloved Albert Heijn and Jumbo sell their products for the average price in the Netherlands.

SupermarketPrices compared to the average Dutch supermarket
Dirk11% cheaper 💵
Hoogvliet8% cheaper 💵
Vomar6% cheaper 💵
Deka5% cheaper 💵
Lidl3% cheaper 💵
Aldi1% cheaper 💵
Albert Heijn0% (average)
Jumbo0% (average)
Plus0% (average)
Jan Linders1% more expensive 😳
Coop3% more expensive 😳
Picnic5% more expensive 😳
Poiesz6% more expensive 😳
Spar20% more expensive 😳

The cheapest supermarket to get the best buck for your money? Dirk and Hoogvliet prices sit between 8%-11% below the average. 

How have you experienced the rise in grocery prices in the Netherlands? Tell us your thoughts below!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous article
Terrasje time! Lots of sun and warm weather on its way to the lowlands
Next article
Dutch architecture in South Africa you can still see today
Naomi Lamaury
Naomi Lamaury
Naomi came to the Netherlands four years ago for her studies with two suitcases and without ever having been to the country or knowing much about it. Now, you can find her eating ‘bitterballen’ and fighting against the Dutch wind on her bike every day like a local. Naomi enjoys writing about what is going on around her alongside a warm cup of coffee.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Environment

Lock the doors, seal the windows: Asian hornets are in the Netherlands 

They’re coming for you: the Asian giant hornet has landed in the Netherlands and is found “almost everywhere” in the...
Ellen Ranebo -

Latest posts

How to speak Dutch in seven words or less

Henry Stokes - 54
Do you want to learn how to speak Dutch but can't wrap your head around the scratchy Gs and weird word order? Sometimes keeping...

We asked readers about their experiences with the infamous Dutch directness

Freya Sawbridge - 3
Ahhh, the infamous Dutch directness: is it a stereotype or is it accurate? Should it even be called "directness" or simply, "honesty"? Straightforwardness is so...

Swimming in Amsterdam’s canals: what you need to know

Samantha Dixon 🇦🇺 - 2
Fancy a swim in a canal in Amsterdam? Maybe think twice. While those dreamy canals may look perfect for a refreshing dip, they're full...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.