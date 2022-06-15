Online grocery shopping: a guide to Dutch grocery delivery services

With everything from doing your job to finding the love of your life increasingly moving online, it’s hard to imagine why doing groceries wouldn’t follow suit.

Whether you’re a mom having to do groceries for a big family, a busy person working long hours, or simply someone who’s very short and can’t reach that delicious chocolate bar on the top shelf in the supermarket (and feels too embarrassed to ask someone else to get it), doing groceries online can take away a lot of unnecessary stress.

The Netherlands has plenty of grocery delivery services to choose from, whether you’re after organic products, fresh produce, package-free foods, or your supermarket favourites. Before we get into it, we need to give you a fair warning though: many of the local grocery delivery services are in Dutch only.

But don’t freak out just yet! Doing your groceries online in Dutch is a great way to practice the language — especially because you always see the picture of what you’re buying!

Besides, if you get confused once again about whether you want the sla or the vla, there’s always our trusted friend Google Translate. 😉

For online grocery shopping virgins and veterans alike, this guide will introduce you to some of the best grocery delivery services in the Netherlands.

Online groceries from your Dutch favourites

So you moved to the Netherlands a while ago, got a nice place, have all your utilities set up, your mobile plan ready, you even found your favourite Dutch supermarket… and now you’re tired of having to fight your way through the crowds every week as you’re scouting for your favourite brand of kaas.

Luckily, most big supermarkets in the Netherlands can deliver groceries straight to your home — completely stress-free!

Online groceries at Albert Heijn

If Albert Heijn is the one that’s won your heart, you’ll be excited to know that the biggest Dutch supermarket offers two kinds of monthly subscriptions for grocery delivery. You can opt for a one-month or a 12-month subscription.

The first option will cost you €14/month while the other one is for €11/month and you get some additional special benefits like discounts on organic food (they sure know how to attract customers).

With AH, you can also select your “personal delivery moment” (aka persoonlijke bezorgmoment) to get your groceries at the same time every week.

💰 Minimum spend: €50

🚚 Delivery cost: €14 or €11/month, depending on your subscription

📱 App? Yes

🇬🇧 Available in English? No

🗺 Delivery regions: Log in or fill in your address on the AH’s website to see if they deliver to your address

Online groceries at Jumbo

Do you sit on the Jumbo side in the Jumbo vs. Albert Heijn debate? Good for you, because the Netherlands’ second-biggest supermarket, often denoted as the cheaper alternative to the Albert Heijn, also has a wonderful grocery delivery service.

When doing your groceries online at Jumbo, you can choose from about 20,000 different products. The store delivers from Monday to Saturday, from 7 AM to 10 PM.

💰 Minimum spend: €50

🚚 Delivery cost: Depends on the time of delivery

📱 App? Yes

🇬🇧 Available in English? No

🗺 Delivery regions: Fill in your postcode and house number on Jumbo’s website to see if they deliver to your address

Grocery deliveries from PLUS

While PLUS is on the more expensive side of places to get your groceries, the supermarket is known for high-quality meat, great bakery products, and wine — it was even voted the supermarket with the best wine assortment in 2018! Now you can have all this deliciousness delivered straight to your kitchen.

Feeling really hungry or just forgot to buy your favourite flavour of hagelslag? PLUS has you covered. With their PLUS Express option, you can get your online groceries delivered in as fast as two hours.

💰 Minimum spend: €25

🚚 Delivery cost: From €6

📱 App? Yes

🇬🇧 Available in English? No

🗺 Delivery regions: Fill in your postcode on the PLUS website to find the nearest store that can deliver to you

Grocery delivery from Coop

Want to have your groceries delivered from Coop? All you need to do is select your nearest Coop store and fill in your shopping basket with delicious products. You can pay upon delivery. There are currently 170 Coop stores across the Netherlands that deliver groceries.

💰 Minimum spend: €40

🚚 Delivery cost: €4.99, free delivery for orders above €70

📱 App? Yes

🇬🇧 Available in English? No

🗺 Delivery regions: Look at Coop’s website and fill in your postcode to pick the nearest store to deliver to you

Fully online grocery delivery platforms

In the era of remote working, online shopping, and apps ruling the world, it is no surprise that some grocery delivery services in the Netherlands decided to base themselves exclusively online. Which ones are the best ones out there?

Getting your groceries delivered by the environmentally friendly car from Picnic

From chips to shampoo to fresh fruits and vegetables, Picnic has everything. And the best part? They offer some of the lowest prices for groceries. Picnic compares their prices every day with the prices of other retailers and if they find goods that are cheaper elsewhere, they adjust their price.

The minimum spend here is also lower compared to the other supermarkets, which makes it the perfect option for singles, or smaller households looking to order a smaller quantity. If you’re still not convinced, Picnic delivers your groceries with an adorable mini truck that is 100% electric — a nice option if you’re looking for an environmentally friendly grocery delivery!

💰 Minimum spend: €35

🚚 Delivery cost: No delivery costs

📱 App? Yes

🇬🇧 Available in English? No

🗺 Delivery regions: Check out Picnic’s website to see all their delivery locations. You may be placed on a waiting list.

Gorillas: the fastest grocery delivery service

Gorillas — a grocery delivery startup — made their name in late 2020 when they took Berlin by storm and raised over 40 million dollars in their first round of funding. A few months later, their value surpassed one billion dollars and you can now enjoy their services in the Netherlands too!

Gorillas work with local farmers to bring you fresh and local produce. They deliver in six major Dutch cities and their legendary rider crew can bring your groceries as quickly as in 10 minutes.

💰 Minimum spend: No minimum spend

🚚 Delivery cost: €1.80

📱 App? Yes

🇬🇧 Available in English? Yes

🗺 Delivery regions: Amsterdam, Groningen, Leiden, Rotterdam, The Hague, Utrecht

Flink: German efficiency for your grocery shopping

Another Berlin-based company, Flink is the main competitor to Gorillas. With their hot pink and bright blue logo, you’ve probably already seen their riders whoosh past you on the streets of the Netherlands after their Dutch launch in 2021.

Flink (which means “quick” in German) promises to deliver a selection of more than 2000 items straight to your door in just a few minutes. For specifics, you can see exactly how long it takes to have the groceries delivered by typing in your address on their website.

The best thing? Flink offer fresh and organic produce at regular supermarket prices! Plus, they’re open seven days a week from 8 AM to 12 PM — beating most supermarket opening hours.

💰 Minimum spend: €5

🚚 Delivery cost: From €1.80, depending on the size of your order

📱 App? Yes

🇬🇧 Available in English? Yes

🗺 Delivery regions: 31 cities, primarily in the Randstad region.

Getting fresh groceries from Crisp

Crisp is a fully online supermarket that prides itself on delivering farm-fresh groceries directly to your door. By only ordering when the customer does, Crisp doesn’t have any unnecessary stock which makes their goods as cheap as at a regular supermarket.

Plus, they avoid food waste and guarantee that your order is crisp *wink wink* when it arrives.

This means that you can’t get same-day deliveries but if you order before 10 PM, the Crisp car will be by your house the next day between 6 and 10 PM. Need to fill the fridge up faster? In some regions, they also offer morning and afternoon deliveries.

💰 Minimum spend: €50

🚚 Delivery cost: €2.95, free delivery above €75

📱 App? Yes

🇬🇧 Available in English? No

🗺 Delivery regions: Across the Netherlands, except for the Wadden Islands and Kaageiland

Meal delivery services

We all have those days when we feel extra lazy or just extra uninspired to come up with a nice meal to cook. These meal delivery services can take away some of the pressure of putting together your weekly menu.

Getting a meal box from HelloFresh

Getting your ingredients from HelloFresh is fast and easy and their boxes are highly personalised. You can decide whether you want meals that are vegetarian, family-friendly, or super fast to make.

You just browse through the delicious recipes and pick your three to five meals for the week. They give you the exact amount of ingredients you need, which means less food waste too!

💰 Price: €35.96 for three meals for two people/week

🚚 Delivery cost: €4.99

📱 App? Yes

🇬🇧 Available in English? No (for orders in the Netherlands) but you can find their recipe cards online in English

🗺 Delivery regions: Across the Netherlands

Marley Spoon’s meal box

With Marley Spoon, you can choose from 30 different recipes every week. Their recipes are fast and easy to prepare, so you can have a delicious dinner ready in as few as six steps. For an additional €13.90, you can also opt to receive a fruit box together with your weekly meals.

One thing to keep in mind is that you can only pick the day of your meal box delivery, not a specific time. Alternatively, you can pay a few euros extra to have your box delivered in the evening.

💰 Price: €41.95 for three meals for two people/week

🚚 Delivery cost: Included in the subscription

📱 App? Yes

🇬🇧 Available in English? No (for orders in the Netherlands)

🗺 Delivery regions: Across the Netherlands, except for the Wadden Islands and Zeelandic Flanders

From Maastricht to Groningen, fresh produce delivery from Boerschappen

Born out of a passion for delicious and healthy food, Boerschappen offers various types of meal boxes. You can select a vegetarian, or vegan one, and there’s also one for meat lovers or a harvest box. They typically include three meals for up to six people.

💰 Price: Between €20 and €90 based on the box you order

🚚 Delivery cost: Included in the order

📱 App? No

🇬🇧 Available in English? No

🗺 Delivery regions: Across the Netherlands, except for the Wadden Islands

Grocery delivery services that are building a better world

The Netherlands is full of innovative start-ups that are trying to make the world a nicer place for everybody — be it by saving ugly vegetables, rethinking food waste, or trying to turn CO2 into protein.

Netherlands’ very first package-free online groceries from Pieter Pot

Considering this country’s emphasis on sustainability, it’s pretty surprising how difficult it used to be to find a package-free supermarket… that is, until Pieter Pot came along.

On a mission to make groceries fully packaging-free, Pieter Pot delivers your groceries in aesthetic reusable jars (on which you pay a deposit) and then picks them up on your next delivery (and, obviously, gives your deposit money back). And the best part? There’s no need to wash the jars before returning them, because Pieter Pot does that for you (what a way to help us save even more time!).

💰 Minimum spend: €25

🚚 Delivery cost: €4.95 for orders between €25 and €50, free delivery above €50

📱 App? No

🇬🇧 Available in English? No

🗺 Delivery regions: Across the Netherlands (except for the Wadden Islands). You may be placed on a waiting list.

Ekoplaza: your organic groceries online

Wondering if you can get your groceries delivered from the Dutch organic supermarket Ekoplaza? Yes, you can! Ekoplaza aims to make organic lifestyle accessible to everyone, so you can select from more than 7,000 of their organic products to be delivered to your home.

💰 Minimum spend: €60

🚚 Delivery cost: €2.50, €4.50, or €7.50 depending on the distance

📱 App? Yes

🇬🇧 Available in English? Yes

🗺 Delivery regions: Across the Netherlands

Groceries that fight food waste with Too Good To Go

Getting food from Too Good To Go is nothing like doing regular online groceries — in more ways than one. Firstly, they won’t bring the food to your doorstep (okay, okay, we know we’re cheating here a little bit, but hear us out). However, your pick-up point could be less than a few hundred metres away!

Too Good To Go works together with supermarkets, bakeries, restaurants, and fresh produce stores to prevent food waste and save surplus food.

This means their daily offer differs based on what’s leftover that day. How does this work you ask? You simply order a so-called Magic Box and only find out what’s in it after you’ve picked up your order! 🤯 Sounds like a fun way to spice up your grocery shopping, no?

💰 Minimum spend: No minimum spend

📱 App? Yes

🇬🇧 Available in English? Yes

Grocery delivery straight from the farmers

If you really like the freshest of the fresh, you could even get your groceries delivered straight from the farm!

Ordering fruits and veggies online with GroenteBroer

GroenteBroer, which translates to Veggie Brother, is the biggest online retailer for fruits and vegetables. Their selection ranges from local and seasonal to exotic fruits, smoothies, and pre-cut veggies for soup.

If you’re organizing a big garden party or just don’t want to go through the process of picking each piece of fruit separately, GroenteBroer also offers fruit baskets of different kinds and sizes.

💰 Minimum spend: No minimum spend

🚚 Delivery cost: Depends on the spend; €8.95 for orders below €25, free delivery for orders above €75, check the full pricing list

📱 App? No

🇬🇧 Available in English? No

🗺 Delivery regions: Across the Netherlands (except for the Wadden Islands)

Bonus: wine delivery to go with your meals

Getting your wine delivered by Baltazar

You know what’s better than drinking a glass (or two) with your dinner? Having a wine bottle (or three) delivered straight to your doorstep. Thanks to Baltazar’s wine box subscription, this is now easier than ever.

The way it works is that you pick three unique wines as part of your monthly box, which is then delivered to your home at your convenience. Baltazar buys directly from winemakers, so they offer wines that you won’t find anywhere else.

💰 Subscription price: €34.50/month

🚚 Delivery cost: Included in the subscription price

📱 App? No

🇬🇧 Available in English? No

🗺 Delivery regions: Across the Netherlands

Whew, that was a lot to take in, right? If you’re struggling to decide which grocery delivery service is the best one for your needs and your budget, here’s a quick overview to help you in the decision-making process:

Online grocery delivery service 💰 Minimum spend 🚚 Delivery cost 📱 App 🇬🇧 Available in English Albert Heijn €50 €14 or €11/month ✅ ❌ Jumbo €50 Depends on delivery time ✅ ❌ Plus €25 From €6 ✅ ❌ Coop €40 €4.99 or free for orders above €70 ✅ ❌ Picnic €35 €0 ✅ ❌ Gorillas No minimum spend €1.80 ✅ ✅ Flink €5 From €1.80 ✅ ✅ Crisp €50 €2.95 or free for orders above €75 ✅ ❌ Ekoplaza €60 €2.50, €4.50, or €7.50 depending on the distance ✅ ✅ Too Good To Go No minimum spend No delivery ✅ ✅ Pieter Pot €25 €4.95 or free for orders above €50 ❌ ❌ GroenteBroer No minimum spend €8.95 for orders below €25; free for orders above €75 ❌ ❌ Baltazar €34.50/month Included in subscription ❌ ❌

Meal delivery service 💰 Price 🚚 Delivery cost 📱 App 🇬🇧 Available in English HelloFresh €35.96/week €4.99 ✅ ❌ Marley Spoon €41.95/week Included in subscription ✅ ❌ Boerschappen Between €20 and €90 Included in the order ❌ ❌

Which of these grocery delivery services have you tried? Did you find any new favourites on this list or are there some that we should add? Tell us in the comments below!

Editor’s Note: This article was originally published in June 2021, and was fully updated in June 2022 for your reading pleasure.