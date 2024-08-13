Dutch summer is so… damp. If you’re not shaking rain from your umbrella, you’re mopping sweat from your brow. Luckily, the latter can be cured with a nice, refreshing outdoor dip.

Get familiar with the best places to swim in Amsterdam, so that when that thermometer hits 30 degrees, you and your towel will have already claimed your spot. 💪

These prime places see plenty of paddlers year-round, but we’ve also included whether or not they are official swimming locations (for water quality-conscious folk out there)!

🤔 What’s an “official” swimming spot? In the Netherlands, each province publishes a list of approved swimming spots where, from May to October, water quality is checked weekly. Official sites are well-maintained, often with facilities like toilets and snack bars, and have signs with the most up-to-date water quality.

De Groote Speelweide, Amsterdamse Bos The beautiful Amsterdamse Bos attracts tourists all year round, for its glorious cherry-blossoming spring to summertime swimming. READ MORE | Wild swimming in the Netherlands: the best spots for a dip The park is home to De Groote Speelweide, a great swim spot located on the Grote Vijd, an area surrounded by towering trees. Who wouldn’t take a dip in such tranquil water? Image: Antoine J/Unsplash You might choose to cycle or drive (there’s plenty of parking) to the Bos, but transport gets a whole lot cooler once you’re there — you can rent a canoe or pedal boat on the west side. 🏊 Official swimming spot: Yes! ✅

📍 Location: 1182 DB Amstelveen

De Hoge Dijk, Amsterdam Zuidoost De Hoge Dijk is one of those places to swim in Amsterdam has something for everyone, and not only because it’s a serene golf course and urban beach all in one. READ MORE | This Dutch city is building a swsw pool inside an old church (and it looks heavenly) There’s a sandy beach for you, your towel and a good book to enjoy. Then, check out the shallow play pond for all the splashing about a kid can muster. And finally, experienced swimmers can strut their stuff in their own designated zone. 🏊 Official swimming spot: Yes ✅

📍 Location: Abcouderstraatweg 46, 1105 AA Amsterdam Marineterrein, Amsterdam Centrum Everyone should be more like this guy on a 30 degree summer’s day in the Netherlands. Image: Dreamstime Tourists might arrive at Centraal Station and head straight for the impressive Nemo museum or National Maritime Museum with its big ship anchored outside, but what about seeing it all from the water? Marineterrein is a great spot for sightseeing on a hot day. You can keep your cool by jumping into the water from the multiple boardwalks, or relaxing in the shaded grassy areas. 🏊 Official swimming spot: ❌ Not yet, but the waters are closely monitored

📍 Location: Kattenburgerstraat 5, 1018 JA Amsterdam Park Somerlust, Amsterdam Zuid Next up in the top places to swim in Amsterdam has to be an all-time favourite (for us and everyone else it seems). Park Somerlust is located on the southern bank of the River Amstel, and it’s another opportunity to swim with a view as the high-rise buildings of Amstel line the water. Mix business with pleasure (and plenty of paddling) at Park Somerlust. Image: Dreamstime

Leaping from the jetty, you’ll find yourself plunged into deep water. Perfect for those scorching summer days, complete with a large lawn to lie back on your towel and nearby temporary toilets (no, we don’t mean the river itself 👀).

🏊 Official swimming spot: ❌ No, but that doesn’t stop it being popular

📍 Location: Korte Ouderkerkerdijk 16, 1096 AC Amsterdam

Erasmuspark, Bos en Lommer

If you’re looking to avoid the hottest part of the day, but don’t want to be swimming in Amsterdam in the dark, then head to this stretch of the Errasmusgracht in the corner of Erasmuspark in the West.

You can soak up the sun into the late afternoon from the small boardwalk or grassy bank, best enjoyed with a refreshingly cold drink from one of the park’s many bars or restaurants. 😎

🏊 Official swimming spot: ❌ Nope

📍 Location: Erasmusparkbuurt, Bos en Lommer, Amsterdam

Diemerpark, Amsterdam Oost

A city beach is the answer to finding the water quickly on a hot day. Image: Dreamstime

Urban beaches are a great way to experience the coast without actually having to travel to the coast, and the sandy shore of Diemerpark in the east of the city is no exception.

Funnily enough, this super-chilled park used to be a rubbish dump. But don’t worry, those days are long behind the now sparkling clean, tranquil “sea”side area.

🏊 Official swimming spot: Yes, and the water is closely monitored ✅

📍 Location: Zeeburgereiland en Nieuwe Diep, Amsterdam

Gaasperplas, Amsterdam Zuidoost

Take a gasp at Gaasperplas, a beautiful nature reserve with a wide sandy beach lined with lawns and trees, providing a peaceful place to swim in Amsterdam.

A beautiful scene of bright blue and luscious green! Image: Dreamstime

This is urban swimming at its best: the paddle point is only a 15-minute walk from Gein metro station, the final station of line 54. You can practically feel the waves calling your name as you rush out of the office after a long, hot day.

🏊 Official swimming spot: Yes, and the water is closely monitored ✅

📍 Location: 1108 JA Amsterdam Zuid-Oost

The Amstel River, Amsterdam Oost

When the thermometer pops off (as VERY occasionally happens in the Netherlands), the local crowds know where to go.

Groups of friends flock to the Amstel River. The river flows through the whole city, but the best swimming spot is accessible near the terrace of the lively Café Hesp. So go on, enjoy a dip and a sip as the boats go by. 😍

🏊 Official swimming spot: ❌ No, so look out for boats

📍 Location: Weesperzijde 130-131, 1091 ER Amsterdam

Nieuwe Meer, Amstelveen

OK, anyone can reach Nieuwe Meer, but we admit these houses have it easiest. Image: Dreamstime

Near Amsterdamse Bos, there is a large lake with three official swimming areas (Westzijde, Noordoever, and Nieuwe Meer). Nieuwe Meer offers a chance to relax on a beach or in private coves and float the day away in the water.

It’s also a hotspot for watersport lovers, so watch out for paddleboards and canoers enjoying the lake too!

🏊 Official swimming spot: Yes ✅

📍 Location: Amsterdamse Bos, 1066 BT Amsterdam

IJburg Beach, Amsterdam Oost

While the sizzling heat might make you want to tear off all your clothes and jump in the nearest canal, the murky waters should be enough to make you stop mid-leap.

Don’t worry, that doesn’t mean you have to sweat ‘n suffer. Just do yourself a favour and head to IJburg Beach, where the water quality is regularly checked by the municipality to maintain its excellent reputation. 🔍

There’s a restaurant and surf centre here too, so you can easily spend a whole day pretending you’re on holiday and not a stone’s throw from central Amsterdam.

🏊 Official swimming spot: Yes, with supervision on the beach too ✅

📍 Location: Pampuslaan 517, 1087 HP Amsterdam

Oosterbad, Aalsmeer

You can’t beat the crisp water of pristine outdoor pools like Oosterbad in Aalsmeer for a swim in the open air. You can dive in using the jumping boards available or take your time with some peaceful laps.

Oosterbad is almost 100 years old, but don’t worry, that doesn’t mean the water is too. The pool is actually filled with natural water, which you can enjoy until 8:30 PM most weekdays.

Trying to tick off some more outdoor swimming spots in Amsterdam? Admirable, now check these out:

Duivendrechtse Bridge, where you can also show off your diving skills.

Float around at Levantkade undisturbed by boats in a shielded section of water.

Swim and spot elephants and giraffes (yes, really) at Entrepotdok, near Artis zoo.

Café de Ceuvel is a hotspot to dine n’ dive that you don’t want to miss.

The popular Borneokade sees locals hop off their bikes for a dip every summer.

Fancy a swim in a nature reserve? Check out the lovely, family-friendly ‘t Twiske.

Ouderkerkerplas is a long sandy beach, worth the bike ride to get there.

Finally, at Durgerdam, or the ‘third bend’ of the IJmeer, jump straight in from the dike.

