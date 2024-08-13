Joost Klein disqualified for…nothing? Case dropped against Eurovision star

A verdict has been reached ⚖️

Beatrice Scali
Beatrice Scali
Eurovision-Song-contest-Dutch-participant-2024-Joost-Klein-in-blue-suit
Image: Avrotros https://pers.avrotros.nl/twelve-points-to-the-netherlands/

Joost Klein can heave a grote sigh of relief: the investigation about the incident leading to his disqualification from Eurovision 2024 was closed. However, not everyone is impressed with the decision.

In May, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) suddenly disqualified the “Europapa” singer from the Eurovision Song Contest in Malmö, Sweden. 

The unprecedented decision followed a backstage incident where Klein allegedly threatened a camerawoman.

READ MORE | The Netherlands could skip Eurovision 2025 (despite this potential star contestant)

An investigation by the Swedish Prosecution Authority ensued, and yesterday, it finally reached a verdict.

Turns out nothing can be proven

“[Klein] made a movement that hit the woman’s film camera,” reads the Authority’s press release.

However, the investigation “cannot prove that the act was capable of causing serious fear or that the man had any such intention,” says senior prosecutor Fredrik Jönsson.

Klein is obviously very relieved. “The last couple of months were terrible,” he reveals on Instagram, commenting on the decision. But he “knew the truth. There is no case against me, because there never was a case.”

Now, he is glad to be cleared of accusations and able to focus on his new album.

Not everyone is happy

As the Swedish Prosecutor Authority puts it, “the course of events was fast and was perceived differently by the witnesses of the incident.”

Indeed, the other people involved do not share Klein’s enthusiasm about the case’s outcome. 

The camerawoman who came forward with the allegations is “saddened”, reports RTL — and is considering challenging the court’s decision.

Meanwhile, the EBU has doubled down on its decision to disqualify Joost from the contest.

“This was an investigation into whether a criminal act was committed and not whether Mr Klein behaved inappropriately and breached ESC rules and procedures,” says EBU Deputy Director General Jean Philip De Tender.

“This new development therefore does not have any impact on our decision.”

But will it have an impact on Joost’s reputation and career prospects? Only time will tell.

What do you think of Joost’s case being dropped? Tell us in the comments below.

Feature Image:Avrotros
Beatrice Scali
Beatrice Scali
Five years after spreading her wings away from her beloved Genova, Bia has just landed at DutchReview as an editorial intern. She has lived in China, Slovenia, Taiwan, and — natuurlijk — the Netherlands, where she just completed her bachelor’s in International Studies. When she’s not reciting unsolicited facts about the countries she’s lived in, she is writing them down. Her biggest dreams include lobbying the Dutch government into forcing oliebollen stands to operate year-round, and becoming a journalist. In this order.

