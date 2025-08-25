- Advertisement -

Planning to surprise your cousin in New York with a box of stroopwafels? You might want to hold that thought.

Since Saturday, August 23, PostNL has hit pause on all package deliveries to the United States.

And why has PostNL made this decision? Well, because the US wants to completely change how things are done.

Uncle Sam just changed the rules of the game

Until now, packages from the Netherlands worth up to $800 could enter the US duty-free, but this perk is ending.

Washington says the rule was being abused for tariff dodging and drug smuggling.

Starting August 29, the US postal service will be unable to receive these packages, and there’s still no clarity on how the new fees should be paid.

Not even PostNL seems to know how the new process is supposed to work. “To date, US customs has not given any clarity on how these packages should be allowed to enter the US,” they write in a statement.

On August 22, Deutsche Post and DHL Parcel Germany also put a temporary pause on sending business parcels to the US through their regular postal network.

But don’t panic completely: letters are still safe! So your handwritten postcards from Amsterdam can keep flowing.

Can my package still reach the States?

Yes, it definitely can. Not all hope is lost.

Even with PostNL hitting pause, there are still ways to get your packages to the US (they just might be pricey).

Sending packages from the Netherlands via DHL Express is allowed.

If you don’t want to spend too much, the sole option left is to post your package via DHL in Germany, but only if the package is registered as a gift and it’s worth less than $100. Anything above that will require costly express shipping.

When will this mess get sorted?

PostNL says they’re working with European partners and USPS (United States Postal Service) on a fix, but… no ETA yet.

So, Americans: you might have to wait a little longer for your favourite Dutch treats.

Will you be affected by this change? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below.